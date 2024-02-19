https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/ukraine-doesnt-have-resources-to-maintain-mish-mash-of-foreign-fighter-types-official-1116876784.html

Ukraine Doesn’t Have Resources to Maintain Mish-Mash of Foreign Fighter Types: Official

Ukraine Doesn’t Have Resources to Maintain Mish-Mash of Foreign Fighter Types: Official

Kiev expects the first of its long-promised F-16 fighter jets to arrive in the country as soon as June as pilots wrap up training. Russia’s military has vowed to make short work of NATO’s workhorse multirole jets as soon as they arrive.

2024-02-19T13:38+0000

2024-02-19T13:38+0000

2024-02-19T13:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

military & intelligence

ukraine

russia

kiev

nato

f-16

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116876952_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_bf09c72c93bc3a1a16bc639302cf7580.jpg

Ukraine is pinning its hopes solely on F-16 Fighting Falcons because it simply does not have the capacity to service a wider variety of foreign aircraft, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuri Ignat has admitted.Even with the F-16, adapting Ukraine’s mostly Soviet-era air force infrastructure is no easy matter, Ignat said, noting that really thoroughly preparing to take delivery of the jets would take “years.”“Infrastructure readiness is a difficult concept, because it takes years to thoroughly prepare. It would be ideal to hide the aircraft underground like Iran does, to build reinforced concrete storage facilities resistant to ballistic missiles,” the spokesman said.Instead, Kiev will have to make do with “passive defenses” including above-ground storage facilities and infrastructure, and air defense systems meant to protect against Russian cruise missiles and drones.“We are already adapting our infrastructure for this type of aircraft. Adaptation is key to allowing them to carry out missions from our runways and keep them on our airfields. Therefore, we can’t talk about timing. The issue is that we need this plane as soon as possible,” Ignat stressed.Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas announced Sunday at the Munich Security Conference that Ukraine should receive its first F-16s by June. Ignat could not confirm this information.Ignat’s latest comments follow on remarks he made last week indicating that Ukraine is holding off on accepting F-16s before “everything is ready” because the military realizes that they would immediately become a “tasty target” for Russia once they arrive. He added that adapting infrastructure for the planes is difficult because the F-16 is “a more demanding aircraft” than Ukraine’s stocks of Soviet aircraft.Kiev expects to receive more than 60 early-model F-16 jets from the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway between 2024 and 2025.Russia’s air defense systems were designed specifically to protect against NATO aircraft like the F-16, and over the past two years have been adapted to handle even more complex threats, including the Western bloc’s newest ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, which Kiev frequently uses to target civilian settlements in the Donbass and elsewhere along the front.Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu warned in November that Russia would start destroying Ukraine’s F-16s as soon as they begin arriving, saying that the initial number of planes Ukraine is getting constitutes about “20 days of work” for Russia’s air defense troops. Separately, defense sources have told Sputnik that Russia is fine-tuning its electronic warfare capabilities to suppress the jets’ onboard systems.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/what-awaits-f-16s-in-ukraines-skies-1115947153.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/moldova-has-no-plans-for-hosting-f-16-jets-on-its-territory-for-ukraine---defense-minister-1116371974.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/scoop-russia-fine-tuning-electronic-warfare-systems-to-suppress-ukraines-f-16s-1113991192.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

how many f-16s does ukraine expect to get, why are deliveries of f-16 jets to ukraine so slow, why are ukraine's f-16s taking so long