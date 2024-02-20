International
About 32,000 NATO Troops Deployed Near Russia, Belarus Borders - Lukashenko
About 32,000 NATO Troops Deployed Near Russia, Belarus Borders - Lukashenko
About 32,000 NATO soldiers, over 1,000 armored vehicles, 235 airplanes and helicopters are deployed near Russia's and Belarus's borders, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said
"The situation is no calmer on the European continent, including near our borders. In the immediate vicinity of Belarus and Russia, as part of the alliance's operations in Europe, about 32,000 soldiers of the contingents of the united armed forces of NATO and the United States are stationed. There are more than 1,000 armored vehicles, about 160 artillery systems and mortars, 235 airplanes and helicopters," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Georgia and Serbia will be drawn into NATO just like the scenario of the situation in Ukraine, Lukashenko added.In recent years, Russia has witnessed unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe, especially since the bloc supported the Kiev regime amid its attacks on Donbass. Since the start of Russia's special military operation, NATO countries have supplied Ukraine with military equipment. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that any Western weapons in Ukraine will become legitimate targets for Russian strikes.
About 32,000 NATO Troops Deployed Near Russia, Belarus Borders - Lukashenko

10:00 GMT 20.02.2024 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 20.02.2024)
Военные машины НАТО на полигоне в Пабраде, Литва
Военные машины НАТО на полигоне в Пабраде, Литва - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
MINSK (Sputnik) - About 32,000 NATO soldiers, over 1,000 armored vehicles, 235 airplanes and helicopters are deployed near Russia's and Belarus's borders, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
"The situation is no calmer on the European continent, including near our borders. In the immediate vicinity of Belarus and Russia, as part of the alliance's operations in Europe, about 32,000 soldiers of the contingents of the united armed forces of NATO and the United States are stationed. There are more than 1,000 armored vehicles, about 160 artillery systems and mortars, 235 airplanes and helicopters," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Georgia and Serbia will be drawn into NATO just like the scenario of the situation in Ukraine, Lukashenko added.
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares 155mm artillery shells near Artemovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, on March 17, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
NATO Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine Under Guise of Mercenaries - MoD
Yesterday, 07:44 GMT
In recent years, Russia has witnessed unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe, especially since the bloc supported the Kiev regime amid its attacks on Donbass. Since the start of Russia's special military operation, NATO countries have supplied Ukraine with military equipment. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that any Western weapons in Ukraine will become legitimate targets for Russian strikes.
