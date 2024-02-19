https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/nato-soldiers-fighting-in-ukraine-under-guise-of-mercenaries---mod-1116868725.html

NATO Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine Under Guise of Mercenaries - MoD

NATO soldiers under the guise of mercenaries are involved in combat operations in Ukraine, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said in an interview.

NATO soldiers under the guise of mercenaries are involved in combat operations in Ukraine, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, said in an interview with Russian media.According to him, NATO officers "directly" prepare military operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The Defense Ministry earlier said that amid the disruption of mobilization plans and in order to conceal massive losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kiev, in coordination with the CIA, has intensified the recruitment of mercenaries. Fighters from the United States, Canada, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East have joined the ranks of the Ukrainian military.

