Chinese Foreign Ministry: NATO ‘Should Stop Its Tricks’ In Regards to Navalny

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that NATO should "stop Its Tricks" and "interfering" with other countries' internal affairs when asked about Navalny's death.

NATO countries should stop their “tricks” of “interfering in other countries’ internal affairs’ Mao Ning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday when asked about NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s criticism of China’s response to the Alexey Navalny’s death.Previously, China called the death “Russia’s internal affair” and offered no comment.In contrast, NATO leaders immediately blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin, before any investigation had been taken.“If confirmed [Navalny’s death], would be a further sign of Putin’s brutality. Whatever story they tell, let us be clear: Russia is responsible,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO jumping to conclusions was itself suspicious.Last year, China released a 12-point document titled “China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis” which included the end of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks.

