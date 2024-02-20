https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/more-than-90000-to-attend-world-youth-festival-2024-1116887788.html

More Than 90,000 to Attend World Youth Festival 2024

The World Youth Festival will be held from March 1-7 on the Russian federal territory of Sirius, established by the decree of President Vladimir Putin . 20.02.2024, Sputnik International

More than 90,000 people will visit the World Youth Festival 2024, said Ksenia Razuvaeva, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs."Twenty thousand participants are, of course, not the only ones arriving at the festival. In total, we have identified about 18 client groups - experts, guests, volunteers, partners, journalists, representatives of the media community, various service stuff, organizers. In total, more than 90,000 participants and guests will be at the festival," Razuvaeva said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Press Center.Sergey Pershin, program director for the World Youth Festival 2024, said at the press conference that the main idea of the festival is to create a platform for building connections between young and active people from all over the world, so that they can discuss how to build a future world.He clarified that the festival is intended to show the guests the development opportunities that exist in Russia. Earlier, Sergey Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the president's administration, said that applications for the World Youth Festival 2024 have been submitted from 188 countries, and Russia will receive more than 10,000 foreign guests.Sputnik is an international information partner of the World Youth Festival 2024.

