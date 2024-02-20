https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/tenth-anniversary-of-ukraines-maidan-coup-a-chronicle-1116886897.html
Tenth Anniversary of Ukraine's Maidan Coup: a Chronicle
The events that rocked Ukraine between 2013 and 2014 not only resulted in a coup and regime change in the country, but apparently became the catalyst for the geopolitical crisis in modern-day world.
In late 2013, then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich announced his decision to postpone the signing of his country’s Association Agreement with the EU over unfavorable terms.This sparked riots, which kicked off on November 21, 2013, when up to 2,000 protesters gathered in Kiev's central square, Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square).Yanukovich was finally ousted in February 2014 following deadly clashes in Kiev. The events led to a civil war in Ukraine, with the new self-appointed authorities launching an "anti-terror operation" against pro-Russian supporters of Donbass independence in the country’s east, sending troops and paramilitary neo-Nazi forces to attack Donetsk and Lugansk.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn more.
