Ukraine Had Secret Torture Chambers, Burials in Avdeyevka

Ukraine had secret torture and burial places in the city of Avdeyevka as per preliminary information, Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2024-02-20

2024-02-20T09:24+0000

2024-02-20T09:27+0000

According to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, many war crimes against the civilian population of Avdeyevka by the Ukrainian armed forces have been recorded. ​Kiev held residents of Avdeyevka in custody for political reasons, according to preliminary information, the diplomat said, adding that in order to accurately establish these places and obtain documentary evidence, it is now necessary to work with people who are leaving the city. The work is being carried out with the residents of liberated Avdeyevka to collect information about Kiev's crimes, he added.

