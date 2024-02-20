https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/ukraine-had-secret-torture-chambers-burials-in-aveyevka-1116886236.html
Ukraine Had Secret Torture Chambers, Burials in Avdeyevka
Ukraine had secret torture and burial places in the city of Avdeyevka as per preliminary information, Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik on Tuesday.
According to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, many war crimes against the civilian population of Avdeyevka by the Ukrainian armed forces have been recorded. Kiev held residents of Avdeyevka in custody for political reasons, according to preliminary information, the diplomat said, adding that in order to accurately establish these places and obtain documentary evidence, it is now necessary to work with people who are leaving the city. The work is being carried out with the residents of liberated Avdeyevka to collect information about Kiev's crimes, he added.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine had secret torture and burial places in the city of Avdeyevka as per preliminary information, Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik on Tuesday.
According to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, many war crimes against the civilian population of Avdeyevka by the Ukrainian armed forces have been recorded.
"We do not exclude the possibility that we will receive information about secret prisons, secret burials and the consequences of torture, about which we have preliminary information. Therefore, this work will now be launched," Miroshnik said.
Kiev held residents of Avdeyevka in custody for political reasons, according to preliminary information, the diplomat said, adding that in order to accurately establish these places and obtain documentary evidence, it is now necessary to work with people who are leaving the city.
The work is being carried out with the residents of liberated Avdeyevka to collect information about Kiev's crimes, he added.