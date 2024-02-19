https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/russian-troops-completely-liberate-coke-and-chemical-plant-in-avdeyevka-1116867967.html
Russian Troops Completely Liberate Coke and Chemical Plant in Avdeyevka
Russian Troops Completely Liberate Coke and Chemical Plant in Avdeyevka
Russian troops have completely liberated a coke and chemical plant in Avdeyevka from Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-02-19T05:11+0000
2024-02-19T05:11+0000
2024-02-19T05:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
sergei shoigu
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
armed forces of ukraine
defense ministry
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116868269_87:0:1333:701_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c7b386ecf2c27366ad636d4049a0a6.jpg
Russian troops have completely liberated the coke and chemical plant in Avdeyevka from Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their indiscriminate retreat, the ministry added.The Russian military hit the enemy fortified areas with artillery and aviation, and Battlegroup Tsentr continues active operations, the Defense Ministry said.Earlier, the ministry noted that the Russian military was carrying out the final clearing of Avdeyevka of Ukrainian troops, in particular units that were holed up in the local coke and chemical plant.Avdeyevka is a northern suburb of Donetsk and has been contested since the beginning of the special military operation. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have regularly shelled the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and other populated areas of Donbass from there. On Saturday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Avdeyevka was fully under the control of Russian troops. The president congratulated the military on the success and important victory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/avdeyevkas-liberation-shows-ukrainian-front-has-begun-to-crack-1116862066.html
donetsk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116868269_243:0:1178:701_1920x0_80_0_0_957ab4c1d1ba7182c9ae0b3d686c6d17.jpg
The coke plant was the last fortified facility under the control of Ukrainian forces
The coke plant was the last fortified facility under the control of Ukrainian forces
2024-02-19T05:11+0000
true
PT0M27S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian troops, ukrainian forces, russian defense ministry
russian troops, ukrainian forces, russian defense ministry
Russian Troops Completely Liberate Coke and Chemical Plant in Avdeyevka
05:11 GMT 19.02.2024 (Updated: 05:27 GMT 19.02.2024)
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces had taken full control of the city of Avdeyevka, a northern suburb of Donetsk.
Russian troops have completely liberated the coke and chemical plant in Avdeyevka
from Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Battlegroup Tsentr, which is carrying out the offensive, has taken full control over the coke and chemical plant in the area of Avdeyevka. The Russian flag has been raised on the administrative buildings of the factory," the ministry said.
Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their indiscriminate retreat, the ministry added.
The Russian military hit the enemy fortified areas with artillery and aviation, and Battlegroup Tsentr
continues active operations, the Defense Ministry said.
Earlier, the ministry noted that the Russian military was carrying out the final clearing of Avdeyevka of Ukrainian troops, in particular units that were holed up in the local coke and chemical plant.
Avdeyevka is a northern suburb of Donetsk and has been contested since the beginning of the special military operation. The Ukrainian Armed Forces
have regularly shelled the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and other populated areas of Donbass from there.
On Saturday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Avdeyevka was fully under the control of Russian troops. The president congratulated the military on the success and important victory.