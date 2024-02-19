https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/russian-troops-completely-liberate-coke-and-chemical-plant-in-avdeyevka-1116867967.html

Russian Troops Completely Liberate Coke and Chemical Plant in Avdeyevka

Russian troops have completely liberated a coke and chemical plant in Avdeyevka from Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Russian troops have completely liberated the coke and chemical plant in Avdeyevka from Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their indiscriminate retreat, the ministry added.The Russian military hit the enemy fortified areas with artillery and aviation, and Battlegroup Tsentr continues active operations, the Defense Ministry said.Earlier, the ministry noted that the Russian military was carrying out the final clearing of Avdeyevka of Ukrainian troops, in particular units that were holed up in the local coke and chemical plant.Avdeyevka is a northern suburb of Donetsk and has been contested since the beginning of the special military operation. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have regularly shelled the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and other populated areas of Donbass from there. On Saturday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Avdeyevka was fully under the control of Russian troops. The president congratulated the military on the success and important victory.

