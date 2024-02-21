https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/germany-is-doomed-mep-paints-unflattering-picture-of-berlins-economic-prospects-1116909191.html

'Germany is Doomed': MEP Paints Unflattering Picture of Berlin's Economic Prospects

'Germany is Doomed': MEP Paints Unflattering Picture of Berlin's Economic Prospects

Germany's policies implemented in the wake of the Ukrainian conflict escalation in February 2022 translated into serious losses for the German economy.

2024-02-21T19:11+0000

2024-02-21T19:11+0000

2024-02-21T19:11+0000

analysis

europe

olaf scholz

germany

russia

energy

economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102663833_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0762cf6bd10a213982559c085c678fe7.jpg

Under the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government, Germany did its best to sever itself from cheap Russian energy and to cut all economic ties with Russia regardless of how beneficial they were to the German economy.The shutdown of the last three German nuclear power plants in 2023 was unsurprisingly followed by it ceasing to be a power exporter and becoming a power importer instead, even as Scholz boasted that his country is done with nuclear power generation.The data recently presented to media by the German Institute for Economic Research suggest that Germany’s economy lost some €200 billion amid the Ukrainian conflict, primarily due to soaring energy prices.In the meantime, it appears that Germany is importing as much gas from Russia as it was before February 2022, albeit in a much more costly way, said Dr Gunnar Beck, member of the European Parliament for the rightwing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.This roundabout importing scheme obviously costs Germany more, which is “one major factor for the sharp increase in electricity prices,” Beck remarked.Renewable energy, towards which the current German government seems to be pivoting, is “vastly more expensive than electricity produced from fossil fuels and it cannot be easily stored,” Beck noted.Pointing out the obvious flaws in the current German government’s plan to bet on renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, which is simply not enough to “power one of the world's leading industrial economies,” Dr. Beck observed that “essentially the German government's energy policy has not been thought through.”As Berlin seems to intend to steer clear of nuclear power generation, which Dr. Beck described as “the only solution to Germany's current energy supply problems,” and continues to pursue the “distinctly more unreliable” renewable energy sources, the prospects of German industries and consumers do not seem particularly bright.Regarding how this situation might affect Scholz’s political prospects, Dr. Beck remarked that, while the current German government is increasingly unpopular, there does not seem to be an alternative.“There's a massive vilification campaign against my own party for alleged right-wing extremism. In fact, we are broadly articulating views that were commonplace in Germany something like 25 years ago. There's nothing right-wing extremist about it,” he elaborated. “So the most likely outcome of the next federal elections in Germany, in 2025, will be a victory of the Christian Democratic Party. But the Christian Democratic Party is more or less committed to the same policies as the SPD. They will then enter into a coalition with either the SPD and or the Greens. Depending on the outcome of the election, there may be two parties to enter into coalition with.”Such a coalition, Beck suggested, would then “broadly continue the same policies” as the current government, not to mention that they would not be able to “do anything else because Mrs. von der Leyen at EU level has imposed very tight targets on all EU member states.”“So I'm pretty sure in so far as German foreign policy, German energy policy, German industrial policy is concerned, the malaise will continue. There will be no decisive change in energy policy, and Germany will continue to decline,” he stated. According to Dr. Beck, Germany has “probably entered a period of terminal decline as a major industrial power,” with all of the country’s “established parties” being “completely unwilling to consider the obvious alternatives.”"There are obvious solutions to Germany's problem. A complete reorientation in the country's energy policy, an end to the green transformation of the economy, an end to the money printing by the European Central Bank and an end to the open door migration policy," he added. "But none of the German parties except the AfD, is willing to effect the necessary change. I'm afraid, in my view, Germany is doomed."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/putin-says-current-german-policies-cause-enormous-damage-to-german-economy-1116856473.html

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german economy decline, germany energy prices, germany energy policy