https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/germany-loses-over-216bln-due-to-ukraine-conflict---institute-director-1116905979.html

Germany Loses Over $216Bln Due to Ukraine Conflict - Institute Director

Germany Loses Over $216Bln Due to Ukraine Conflict - Institute Director

Germany has probably lost around 200 billion euros ($216 billion) due to the conflict in Ukraine, with major losses due to scaling up electricity prices, Director of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) Marcel Fratzscher said on Wednesday

2024-02-21T12:30+0000

2024-02-21T12:30+0000

2024-02-21T12:30+0000

economy

europe

ukraine

germany

economic recession

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116826418_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07ef7289b8096e1724b86f059f70e814.jpg

"Germany's economic costs after two years of war in Ukraine are likely to exceed 200 billion euros ... Above all, high energy costs have reduced German growth by 2.5 percentage points, or 100 billion euros in 2022, and by a similar amount in 2023 to date," Fratzscher told German newspaper Rheinische Post. The conflict in Ukraine triggered a significant increase in electricity bills, disrupted shipping networks and put significant pressure on the global economy, causing serious problems for countries dependent on exports, the newspaper reported. These consequences have hit people with low incomes the hardest.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/putin-says-current-german-policies-cause-enormous-damage-to-german-economy-1116856473.html

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons