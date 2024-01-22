https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/german-economy-ministry-lifts-moratorium-on-spending-from-climate-fund---reports-1116320411.html

German Economy Ministry Lifts Moratorium on Spending From Climate Fund - Reports

German Economy Ministry Lifts Moratorium on Spending From Climate Fund - Reports

The German Economy Ministry has lifted the moratorium on spending from the country's flagship Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF), introduced in light of the budget crisis at the end of last year, German media reported on Monday.

2024-01-22T18:55+0000

2024-01-22T18:55+0000

2024-01-22T18:55+0000

economy

europe

germany

european union (eu)

eu economy

german economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112856658_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_10efb046d586ce0da75687c5dc89dfc7.jpg

Applications for the ministry's funding programs can now be submitted again and existing applications can be approved, although in accordance with the provisional state budget, German broadcaster Tagesschau reported. This includes, among other things, a funding program for the industrial use of hydrogen and energy efficiency projects in industry and commerce, the report said. The moratorium was imposed on December 1 after the Constitutional Court of Germany ruled that the move by the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats - known as the "traffic light" coalition - to transfer unused pandemic-era loans to the climate fund would violate the debt brake rule, which is a constitutionally enshrined cap on new government borrowing. As a result, 60 billion euros ($65 billion) were wiped from the government's spending plan for 2024. In light of the budget crisis, the German government plans to raise taxes and cut a number of expenses, including diesel subsidies for the agricultural industry, which has triggered a wave of farmers protests throughout the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/german-economy-less-competitive-due-to-refusal-of-russian-gas-1116227429.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german economy, eu economy, german economic crisis, eu struggling economy, what's happening in germany, german economy lagging behind