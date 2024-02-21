International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Soldiers Near Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 450 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday
Russia repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks near the Rozovka and Vodyanoye around Avdeyevka, the MoD noted. Ukraine has also lost more than 425 soldiers in the Donetsk region and up to 210 soldiers, as well as two tanks south of Donetsk, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 450 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
Russia repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks near the Rozovka and Vodyanoye around Avdeyevka, the MoD noted.
"The enemy lost up to 450 soldiers, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, six armored combat vehicles, five military vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher system, as well as a D-30 howitzer," the MoD said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost more than 425 soldiers in the Donetsk region and up to 210 soldiers, as well as two tanks south of Donetsk, the ministry added.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала