Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Soldiers Near Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 450 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday

2024-02-21

Russia repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks near the Rozovka and Vodyanoye around Avdeyevka, the MoD noted. Ukraine has also lost more than 425 soldiers in the Donetsk region and up to 210 soldiers, as well as two tanks south of Donetsk, the ministry added.

