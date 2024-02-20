https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/russian-general-staff-carried-out-operation-to-take-control-of-avdeyevka-with-minimal-losses-shoigu-1116891879.html

Russian Forces Carried Out Operation to Take Control of Avdeyevka With Minimal Losses - Shoigu

Russia has been preparing the operation to take control of Avdeyevka since the fall of 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116888408_0:254:3073:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_1e28a1c20c1cd40df6df2ef9f3c13f35.jpg

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, where the minister reported on the latest developments in the special op zone to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Liberation of AvdeyevkaShoigu elaborated on the success of the Russian army in complete liberation of the settlement of Avdeyevka that holds serious strategic importance in the area. The Russian General Staff managed to carried out the operation to take control of Avdeyevka with minimal losses, the minister said, adding that Russian troops carried out 460 strikes per day on the city, which is 200 tonnes of ammunition. Russian offensive operations after the fight for Avdeyevka are directed west, 72 square km (27.7 square miles) have been taken under control, Shoigu noted.The minister also added that the Ukrainian armed forces fled Avdeyevka, leaving many wounded soldiers, weapons and mined areas behind. The footage from Russian drones shows that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdeyevka was not organized, Shoigu said.Sergei Shoigu added that Ukraine has suffered some 2,400 military casualties in the fight for Avdeyevka on February 17-18. Ukraine's 'Counteroffensive'Sergei Shoigu touched upon Russia's recent information on Ukraine's last year's counteroffensive, saying that Russia’s general staff and intelligence have received information about planned Ukrainian counteroffensive at the beginning of 2023. He also mentioned that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was planned abroad, mainly in the Baltic states.The failure of Kiev’s operation showed that their methods “are not so unique and successful," the minister added.The minister went on to note that Russia has built deeply layered defense along the entire line of contact prior to Ukraine’s counteroffensive, but the location of Kiev’s main attack was not known beforehand. According to the minister, the Ukrainian command planned to deploy up to 160,000 troops, 800 tanks and 150 aircraft and helicopters during the counteroffensive. The minister outlined the estimated losses of the Ukrainian army during their counteroffensive efforts last year. He later mentioned that the main goal of Ukraine's counteroffensive was to reach the Sea of Azov. However, the Ukrainian troops failed to reach even the first line of defense. NATO Capabilities in Support of Ukrainian TroopsThe Defense Minister presented figures pertaining to the number of NATO equipment supporting Ukrainian forces.Developments in the Kherson RegionMinister Shoigu reported that Russia has successfully cleared out the territory of Krynky in the Kherson Region, where Ukraine had previously deployed four marine corps brigades, aiming to reach Crimea’s western coast.Ukraine’s goal was to reach “the western coast of Crimea,” the minister noted, also mentioning that Ukraine lost 13,000 soldiers in the Kherson area alone during the counteroffensive last year.

