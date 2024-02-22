International
Biden Backs Dutch Prime Minister for Top NATO Job - Reports
Biden Backs Dutch Prime Minister for Top NATO Job - Reports
US President Joe Biden is supporting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to replace Jens Stoltenberg as the next NATO secretary general, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.
The support of the president of the United States is likely to sway more allies to get on board with Rutte’s nomination, the report said.Politico reported earlier on Wednesday that two-thirds of NATO countries are now backing the Dutch prime minister's nomination to become the next leader of NATO this year, but the decision requires unanimity among all NATO member states.Stoltenberg's term as NATO secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.In July, the alliance extended his term for another year, meaning that Stoltenberg will remain in the post until October 1, 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO secretary general after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is supporting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to replace Jens Stoltenberg as the next NATO secretary general, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.
The support of the president of the United States is likely to sway more allies to get on board with Rutte’s nomination, the report said.
Politico reported earlier on Wednesday that two-thirds of NATO countries are now backing the Dutch prime minister's nomination to become the next leader of NATO this year, but the decision requires unanimity among all NATO member states.
The report also cited NATO officials as saying that Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins are not in the mix of potential candidates since they have not put forward their candidacies.
Stoltenberg's term as NATO secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.
In July, the alliance extended his term for another year, meaning that Stoltenberg will remain in the post until October 1, 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO secretary general after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.
