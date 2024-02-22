https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/drugs-to-the-rescue-ukraine-okays-narcotics-for-wounded-soldiers-on-the-battlefield-1116917771.html
Drugs to the Rescue? Ukraine Okays Narcotics for Wounded Soldiers on the Battlefield
Drugs to the Rescue? Ukraine Okays Narcotics for Wounded Soldiers on the Battlefield
Russia earlier pointed to the worsening situation with drugs in Ukraine, which Moscow, in particular, attributed to mass supplies of psychotropic drugs to the country under the guise of Western humanitarian aid.
2024-02-22T15:14+0000
2024-02-22T15:14+0000
2024-02-22T18:16+0000
world
russia
ukraine
maria zakharova
troops
narcotics
cannabis
drug use
drug addiction
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116916275_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae2e6f669c42ca1b5fab6fefba76fc7.jpg
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has issued a first-ever license permitting the use of previously prohibited narcotics and precursors to treat soldiers in field conditions at the pre-hospital stage.The license comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree last week to legalize the use of medicinal cannabis in Ukraine, a policy that is scheduled to come into force in six months. However, it is unclear whether cannabis has been included in the list of approved narcotics for field application.Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that this was the result of thoughtless steps by the Kiev regime on the liberalization of drug controls and large-scale supplies of psychotropic drugs to the country under the guise of humanitarian aid from Western countries.She recalled that the Russian Defense Ministry earlier disclosed schemes on the delivery of endurance-enhancing drugs prohibited by Ukraine’s law to the country’s armed forces.“The Kiev government’s blind submission to Western curators and criminal attitude towards their own people contribute to the spread of drugs across the region and pose a threat to the life and health of the population,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman underscored.Touching upon Kiev greenlighting the use of medicinal cannabis, Zakharova said that the main benefit would most likely be received by “global financial corporations.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/russias-revelations-on-ukraine-biolabs-force-us-to-curtail-global-biowarfare-research-1114924367.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116916275_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d382eeb30d2ffe5cd68974d376f4a196.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
mass supplies of psychotropic drugs to ukraine, volodymyr zelensky's decree to legalize the use of medical cannabis in ukraine, the first-ever license on the use of narcotics and precursors to treat ukrainian servicemen in field conditions
mass supplies of psychotropic drugs to ukraine, volodymyr zelensky's decree to legalize the use of medical cannabis in ukraine, the first-ever license on the use of narcotics and precursors to treat ukrainian servicemen in field conditions
Drugs to the Rescue? Ukraine Okays Narcotics for Wounded Soldiers on the Battlefield
15:14 GMT 22.02.2024 (Updated: 18:16 GMT 22.02.2024)
Russia earlier pointed to the worsening drug abuse situation in Ukraine, which Moscow, in particular, attributed to mass supplies of psychotropic narcotics to the country under the guise of Western humanitarian aid.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has issued a first-ever license permitting the use of previously prohibited narcotics and precursors to treat soldiers in field conditions at the pre-hospital stage.
The use of psychotropic substances for the same purpose is still being discussed, the ministry added.
The license comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree last week to legalize the use of medicinal cannabis
in Ukraine, a policy that is scheduled to come into force in six months. However, it is unclear whether cannabis has been included in the list of approved narcotics for field application.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, for its part, previously pointed out that the situation with narcotics abuse in Ukraine is deteriorating rapidly.
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that this was the result of thoughtless steps by the Kiev regime on the liberalization of drug controls and large-scale supplies of psychotropic drugs to the country under the guise of humanitarian aid from Western countries.
She recalled that the Russian Defense Ministry earlier disclosed schemes on the delivery of endurance-enhancing drugs prohibited by Ukraine’s law to the country’s armed forces.
“This was done through American biological laboratories in Ukraine,” Zakharova said, adding that the Zelensky regime condoned NATO experiments on Ukrainian troops to increase their stamina and thus create the so-called “universal soldier” with the help of psychotropic substances.
13 November 2023, 14:01 GMT
“The Kiev government’s blind submission to Western curators and criminal attitude towards their own people contribute to the spread of drugs across the region and pose a threat to the life and health of the population,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman underscored.
Touching upon Kiev greenlighting the use of medicinal cannabis, Zakharova said that the main benefit would most likely be received by “global financial corporations.”