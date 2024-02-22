https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/drugs-to-the-rescue-ukraine-okays-narcotics-for-wounded-soldiers-on-the-battlefield-1116917771.html

Drugs to the Rescue? Ukraine Okays Narcotics for Wounded Soldiers on the Battlefield

Russia earlier pointed to the worsening situation with drugs in Ukraine, which Moscow, in particular, attributed to mass supplies of psychotropic drugs to the country under the guise of Western humanitarian aid.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has issued a first-ever license permitting the use of previously prohibited narcotics and precursors to treat soldiers in field conditions at the pre-hospital stage.The license comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree last week to legalize the use of medicinal cannabis in Ukraine, a policy that is scheduled to come into force in six months. However, it is unclear whether cannabis has been included in the list of approved narcotics for field application.Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that this was the result of thoughtless steps by the Kiev regime on the liberalization of drug controls and large-scale supplies of psychotropic drugs to the country under the guise of humanitarian aid from Western countries.She recalled that the Russian Defense Ministry earlier disclosed schemes on the delivery of endurance­-enhancing drugs prohibited by Ukraine’s law to the country’s armed forces.“The Kiev government’s blind submission to Western curators and criminal attitude towards their own people contribute to the spread of drugs across the region and pose a threat to the life and health of the population,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman underscored.Touching upon Kiev greenlighting the use of medicinal cannabis, Zakharova said that the main benefit would most likely be received by “global financial corporations.”

