Israel Plans to Open Karni Border Crossing to Deliver Aid to Northern Gaza Strip - Reports

Israel plans to open the Karni border crossing to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip, American broadcaster ABC News reported, citing an Israeli political source.
The Karni crossing is located on the border between the southwestern part of Israel and the northeastern part of the Gaza Strip. The checkpoint was reportedly closed by Israel in 2011. Gaza's north has remained almost completely cut off from the delivery of aid for many weeks, the broadcaster said, citing UN data.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 29,300 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel plans to open the Karni border crossing to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip, American broadcaster ABC News reported, citing an Israeli political source.
The Karni crossing is located on the border between the southwestern part of Israel and the northeastern part of the Gaza Strip. The checkpoint was reportedly closed by Israel in 2011.
Gaza's north has remained almost completely cut off from the delivery of aid for many weeks, the broadcaster said, citing UN data.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 29,300 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.