https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/second-largest-hospital-in-gaza-not-functional-after-idf-raid-says-who-head-1116866704.html

Second-Largest Hospital in Gaza Not Functional After IDF Raid, Says WHO Head

Second-Largest Hospital in Gaza Not Functional After IDF Raid, Says WHO Head

Gaza’s al-Nasser hospital is no longer functional following an Israeli raid, wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Sunday.

2024-02-19T02:05+0000

2024-02-19T02:05+0000

2024-02-19T02:05+0000

israel-gaza conflict

world

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116442955_0:44:3072:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_420bc1a7d4e3222f6b47769a2b03f948.jpg

Gaza’s al-Nasser hospital is no longer functional following an Israeli raid, wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Sunday. Scores of people including patients and doctors were arrested during the raid, the Gaza Health Ministry and a senior UN official said. The head of WHO said that a team from the organization was barred from entering the facility on Friday and Saturday “despite reaching the hospital compound to deliver fuel alongside partners”. He said that the delays will cost patients their lives, and added that there are still 200 patients in the hospital; 20 of whom need to be “urgently referred to other hospitals to receive health care.”The hospital also acted as a shelter for Palestinians who had been displaced due to the war.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) entered the complex on Thursday, excusing their actions based on claims that hostages taken by Hamas were being held there. They also said their raid was “precise and limited” and accused Hamas of “cynically using hospitals for terror”. The deadly raid followed a weeks-long siege that intensified this week.Seven patients died at the hospital on Friday after Israeli troops stormed it and a power outage caused the oxygen to shut off, reported Al Jazeera quoting Ashrag al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, adding that there are just now four medical staff able to care for patients.Al-Amal Hospital, the only other major medical facility still operational in Khan Youni, is also under attack by Israeli forces. On Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that the IDF had targeted the third floor of the hospital with artillery fire after coming under a weeks-long siege.Al Jazeera also reported that the IDF have increased their attacks on Palestine from the air, land and sea. The forces are expanding their hold on Khan Yunis as they move further south into Rafah, where more than 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering.“On top of that, there is a lack of available medical staff and a shortage of medical supplies, which literally leaves people lying on the floors of hospitals for hours, waiting for help. Israel has put restrictions on the delivery of aid worsening the shortage.”A report from last week showed Israeli forces shooting a Palestinian hostage in cold blood after sending him into the al-Nasser Hospital to warn others to evacuate.The UN, the US, and other Israel allies said they would not accept an invasion of Rafah while Israel has announced that they will push heir offensive into the city if Hamas does not return their hostages by Ramadan.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that any further negotiations over a cease-fire would not be productive given what he said were Hamas’s “delusional demands” which include Israel's retreat from Gaza and the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.The death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza has now risen to nearly 29,000 people with more than 68,000 people being wounded since the conflict first broke out, according to the enclave's health ministry.Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack on October 7, 2023 and breached the border, killing 1,200 and abducting 240 hostages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/situation-around-rafah-does-not-require-additional-measures-against-israel---icj-1116833632.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/un-security-council-gears-up-for-gaza-ceasefire-vote-as-us-threatens-veto-1116858194.html

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

idf, israel, palestine, gaza strip, al-nasser hospital