International
Putin Takes Off on Tu-160M Supersonic Strategic Bomber as Crew Member
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/putin-is-taking-flight-on-tu-160m-supersonic-strategic-bomber-as-part-of-crew-1116919692.html
Putin Takes Off on Tu-160M Supersonic Strategic Bomber as Crew Member
Putin Takes Off on Tu-160M Supersonic Strategic Bomber as Crew Member
The Tu-160M plane 'Ilya Muromets' took off from the runway of the Kazan Aviation Plant. The flight is expected to take about 40 minutes.
2024-02-22T12:34+0000
2024-02-22T12:51+0000
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116920363_0:141:2718:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_cd86defe37e2cd1e487676ca790de605.jpg
The Tu-160M plane 'Ilya Muromets' took off from the runway of the Kazan Aviation Plant. The flight is expected to take about 40 minutes. The day before, Putin inspected a similar aircraft in the factory workshop and climbed into the cockpit at the controls. The Tu-160M supersonic aircraft can carry nuclear weapons and is an element of the so-called nuclear triad of the Russian Federation.What is known about the supersonic jet? The Tu-160M model aircraft:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/wings-of-strength-russias-long-range-aviation-celebrates-109-years-soaring-high-1115766648.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116920363_152:0:2567:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_7c787b8b60d15308fc1319718f813f0e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, tu-160m, russian long-range aviation, putin flies tu-160m
vladimir putin, tu-160m, russian long-range aviation, putin flies tu-160m

Putin Takes Off on Tu-160M Supersonic Strategic Bomber as Crew Member

12:34 GMT 22.02.2024 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 22.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankA Tupolev Tu-160 heavy strategic bomber
A Tupolev Tu-160 heavy strategic bomber - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking a flight on a modernized Tu-160M supersonic strategic bomber as part of the crew.
The Tu-160M plane 'Ilya Muromets' took off from the runway of the Kazan Aviation Plant. The flight is expected to take about 40 minutes.
The day before, Putin inspected a similar aircraft in the factory workshop and climbed into the cockpit at the controls.
The Tu-160M supersonic aircraft can carry nuclear weapons and is an element of the so-called nuclear triad of the Russian Federation.
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin sits in the cockpit of a Tu-160M strategic missile carrier
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in the cockpit of a Tu-160M strategic missile carrier - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in the cockpit of a Tu-160M strategic missile carrier
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
What is known about the supersonic jet? The Tu-160M model aircraft:
has modernized engines, upgraded avionics and on-board equipment, and new weapons control systems;
is equipped with an electronic warfare system;
is capable of carrying long-range cruise missiles such as the non-nuclear Kh-555 and Kh-101, as well as the nuclear Kh-102;
can reach speeds of up to 1,242 miles per hour (2,000 km per hour);
can effectively counter enemy interceptors and defeat sophisticated air defenses;
completed its maiden flight in Kazan on January 12, 2022.
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation day - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2023
Military
Wings of Strength: Russia's Long-Range Aviation Celebrates 109 Years Soaring High
23 December 2023, 12:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала