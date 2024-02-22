https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/putin-is-taking-flight-on-tu-160m-supersonic-strategic-bomber-as-part-of-crew-1116919692.html

Putin Takes Off on Tu-160M Supersonic Strategic Bomber as Crew Member

The Tu-160M plane 'Ilya Muromets' took off from the runway of the Kazan Aviation Plant. The flight is expected to take about 40 minutes.

The Tu-160M plane 'Ilya Muromets' took off from the runway of the Kazan Aviation Plant. The flight is expected to take about 40 minutes. The day before, Putin inspected a similar aircraft in the factory workshop and climbed into the cockpit at the controls. The Tu-160M supersonic aircraft can carry nuclear weapons and is an element of the so-called nuclear triad of the Russian Federation.What is known about the supersonic jet? The Tu-160M model aircraft:

