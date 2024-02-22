Putin Takes Off on Tu-160M Supersonic Strategic Bomber as Crew Member
12:34 GMT 22.02.2024 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 22.02.2024)
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking a flight on a modernized Tu-160M supersonic strategic bomber as part of the crew.
The Tu-160M plane 'Ilya Muromets' took off from the runway of the Kazan Aviation Plant. The flight is expected to take about 40 minutes.
The day before, Putin inspected a similar aircraft in the factory workshop and climbed into the cockpit at the controls.
The Tu-160M supersonic aircraft can carry nuclear weapons and is an element of the so-called nuclear triad of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the supersonic jet? The Tu-160M model aircraft:
has modernized engines, upgraded avionics and on-board equipment, and new weapons control systems;
is equipped with an electronic warfare system;
is capable of carrying long-range cruise missiles such as the non-nuclear Kh-555 and Kh-101, as well as the nuclear Kh-102;
can reach speeds of up to 1,242 miles per hour (2,000 km per hour);
can effectively counter enemy interceptors and defeat sophisticated air defenses;
completed its maiden flight in Kazan on January 12, 2022.
