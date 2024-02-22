https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/us-always-planned-for-assange-to-die-in-prison-1116910930.html

US ‘Always Planned’ For Assange To Die in Prison

US ‘Always Planned’ For Assange To Die in Prison

The United States has always planned for Julian Assange to die in prison, preferably before he heads to trial, human rights lawyer and peace activist Dan Kovalik told Radio Sputnik on Tuesday.

“His health is in decline, mentally and physically. His life is at risk every single day he stays in prison, and if he’s extradited, he will die,” Stellar Assange said at a media briefing in London.Julian Assange, an Australian national, could face up to 175 years in prison if extradited to the United States on espionage charges.But the US has no plans for Assange to stand trial in the United States, Dan Kovalik, a professor, human rights lawyer and peace activist told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday.Kovalik noted that there is documented evidence that the CIA plotted to kill Julian Assange in 2017 which revealed their intentions. “Here’s a guy, even if you believe everything is true that they’re charging him with, he is not charged with any violent crime. There’s no reason for him to be in jail while he awaits extradition… They’re holding him so that he’ll die,” Kovalik said.The US government would like to avoid an actual trial with Assange, Kobalik contended, because their misdeeds would come to light. “[Defense lawyers] could call a former secretary of state [or] a former secretary of defense. It would be a circus and it would not go well for the United States.”Co-host Wilmer Leon mentioned the seeming lack of support in US media for Assange, even as WikiLeaks’ revelations are reported on by those media outlets. Pointing to a Washington Post article that included the passage “US prosecutors want him to stand trial. They allege he violated the Espionage Act when he conspired to obtain thousands of classified documents related to the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”“Well, if he has conspired to obtain, then what does The Washington Post do? What does The New York Times do? What do most mainstream media outlets do as they gather information for their stories?” Leon asked.“I mean, the whole thing is just a travesty. It's an absolute travesty of any idea of due process and justice,” he concluded.

