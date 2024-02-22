International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/us-always-planned-for-assange-to-die-in-prison-1116910930.html
US ‘Always Planned’ For Assange To Die in Prison
US ‘Always Planned’ For Assange To Die in Prison
The United States has always planned for Julian Assange to die in prison, preferably before he heads to trial, human rights lawyer and peace activist Dan Kovalik told Radio Sputnik on Tuesday.
2024-02-22T02:04+0000
2024-02-22T02:04+0000
julian assange
dan kovalik
wikileaks
london
washington dc
extradition
trial
the critical hour
analysis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582888_0:79:3363:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_3be8b3f2b6dfe89c77fa605bbbdc2528.jpg
“His health is in decline, mentally and physically. His life is at risk every single day he stays in prison, and if he’s extradited, he will die,” Stellar Assange said at a media briefing in London.Julian Assange, an Australian national, could face up to 175 years in prison if extradited to the United States on espionage charges.But the US has no plans for Assange to stand trial in the United States, Dan Kovalik, a professor, human rights lawyer and peace activist told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday.Kovalik noted that there is documented evidence that the CIA plotted to kill Julian Assange in 2017 which revealed their intentions. “Here’s a guy, even if you believe everything is true that they’re charging him with, he is not charged with any violent crime. There’s no reason for him to be in jail while he awaits extradition… They’re holding him so that he’ll die,” Kovalik said.The US government would like to avoid an actual trial with Assange, Kobalik contended, because their misdeeds would come to light. “[Defense lawyers] could call a former secretary of state [or] a former secretary of defense. It would be a circus and it would not go well for the United States.”Co-host Wilmer Leon mentioned the seeming lack of support in US media for Assange, even as WikiLeaks’ revelations are reported on by those media outlets. Pointing to a Washington Post article that included the passage “US prosecutors want him to stand trial. They allege he violated the Espionage Act when he conspired to obtain thousands of classified documents related to the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”“Well, if he has conspired to obtain, then what does The Washington Post do? What does The New York Times do? What do most mainstream media outlets do as they gather information for their stories?” Leon asked.“I mean, the whole thing is just a travesty. It's an absolute travesty of any idea of due process and justice,” he concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/pro-assange-rally-continuing-outside-high-court-in-london-for-2nd-day-in-row-1116906660.html
london
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582888_317:0:3048:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa7e940b0e00d641ed36000d3a70fd31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange extradition trial, day x trial, free assange, will julian assange be sent to the us, when is assange's trial
julian assange extradition trial, day x trial, free assange, will julian assange be sent to the us, when is assange's trial

US ‘Always Planned’ For Assange To Die in Prison

02:04 GMT 22.02.2024
© Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams / Go to the mediabankA police officer stands in front of the banner with a photo of Julian Assange near the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London
A police officer stands in front of the banner with a photo of Julian Assange near the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
© Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
On Tuesday, the final appeal for WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to avoid extradition to the United States began. Days earlier, his wife and lawyer, Stellar Assange, warned that if the journalist is not released soon, the stress of the case and his confinement could kill him, adding that he “will die” if extradited to the US.
“His health is in decline, mentally and physically. His life is at risk every single day he stays in prison, and if he’s extradited, he will die,” Stellar Assange said at a media briefing in London.
Julian Assange, an Australian national, could face up to 175 years in prison if extradited to the United States on espionage charges.
But the US has no plans for Assange to stand trial in the United States, Dan Kovalik, a professor, human rights lawyer and peace activist told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday.
“If [Julian Assange] is sent to the US, they’re just going to delay the trial as long as they can so that they can guarantee that he’ll die in jail,” Kovalik explained. “That’s always been the plan.”
Kovalik noted that there is documented evidence that the CIA plotted to kill Julian Assange in 2017 which revealed their intentions. “Here’s a guy, even if you believe everything is true that they’re charging him with, he is not charged with any violent crime. There’s no reason for him to be in jail while he awaits extradition… They’re holding him so that he’ll die,” Kovalik said.
A supporter of Julian Assange attend the extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2024
World
Pro-Assange Rally Continuing Outside High Court in London for 2nd Day in Row
Yesterday, 13:10 GMT
The US government would like to avoid an actual trial with Assange, Kobalik contended, because their misdeeds would come to light. “[Defense lawyers] could call a former secretary of state [or] a former secretary of defense. It would be a circus and it would not go well for the United States.”

“People would be called from the US government, present and past, to talk about their crimes, to talk about the war crimes, the things that Julian Assange and WikiLeaks have exposed. So they don't want any part of that,” Kovalik predicted.

Co-host Wilmer Leon mentioned the seeming lack of support in US media for Assange, even as WikiLeaks’ revelations are reported on by those media outlets. Pointing to a Washington Post article that included the passage “US prosecutors want him to stand trial. They allege he violated the Espionage Act when he conspired to obtain thousands of classified documents related to the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
“Well, if he has conspired to obtain, then what does The Washington Post do? What does The New York Times do? What do most mainstream media outlets do as they gather information for their stories?” Leon asked.

“They even gathered [information] from WikiLeaks,” Kovalik replied. “The New York Times, The Washington Post…. And those papers haven't stood by Julian Assange when they've used his materials for their own stories. It's just a disgrace.

“I mean, the whole thing is just a travesty. It's an absolute travesty of any idea of due process and justice,” he concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала