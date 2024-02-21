International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/pro-assange-rally-continuing-outside-high-court-in-london-for-2nd-day-in-row-1116906660.html
Pro-Assange Rally Continuing Outside High Court in London for 2nd Day in Row
Pro-Assange Rally Continuing Outside High Court in London for 2nd Day in Row
A rally in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is going on for the second consecutive day outside the High Court of Justice in London, according to a live broadcast by Sky News
2024-02-21T13:10+0000
2024-02-21T13:10+0000
world
julian assange
london
united kingdom (uk)
paris
wikileaks
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116906499_0:6:3622:2043_1920x0_80_0_0_a11bce5e05b8879f52437a68d7b9a6d6.jpg
Earlier this week, the UK government published a list of cases for the two-day hearing, which started on Tuesday. The court will decide whether Assange will have further opportunities to fight extradition to the United States before UK courts. The demonstrators are holding up posters calling for Assange's release and his non-extradition to the US. On Tuesday, several hundred people also held a rally in support of the jailed journalist in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported. One of the last means of preventing his transfer to the US may be an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Assange lost his previous appeal at the UK High Court last June. WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006 but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/ex-un-expert-if-assange-is-extradited-to-us-no-journalist-in-world-will-be-safe-1116904070.html
london
united kingdom (uk)
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116906499_446:0:3177:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_214993443971e18fc4fd4ca8468f72b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange rally, pro-assange rally, wiki leaks and assange, what did assange do, where is assange
julian assange rally, pro-assange rally, wiki leaks and assange, what did assange do, where is assange

Pro-Assange Rally Continuing Outside High Court in London for 2nd Day in Row

13:10 GMT 21.02.2024
© Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams / Go to the mediabankA supporter of Julian Assange attend the extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
A supporter of Julian Assange attend the extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2024
© Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A rally in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is going on for the second consecutive day outside the High Court of Justice in London, according to a live broadcast by Sky News.
Earlier this week, the UK government published a list of cases for the two-day hearing, which started on Tuesday. The court will decide whether Assange will have further opportunities to fight extradition to the United States before UK courts.
The demonstrators are holding up posters calling for Assange's release and his non-extradition to the US.
Free Assange sign at bus stop 9 September 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2024
World
Ex-UN Expert: If Assange is Extradited to US No Journalist in World Will Be Safe
10:25 GMT
On Tuesday, several hundred people also held a rally in support of the jailed journalist in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faces prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining classified information and disclosing it in the public domain. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder could face 175 years in prison.

One of the last means of preventing his transfer to the US may be an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Assange lost his previous appeal at the UK High Court last June.
WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006 but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала