International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/aircraft-tanks-submersibles-bikes-and-even-horses-is-there-anything-putin-cant-handle---1116940978.html
Aircraft, Tanks, Submersibles, Bikes and Even Horses: Is There Anything Putin Can’t Handle?
Aircraft, Tanks, Submersibles, Bikes and Even Horses: Is There Anything Putin Can’t Handle?
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent flight aboard a Tu-160M strategic supersonic bomber aircraft was far from the only instance of him taking charge of (or sometimes riding as a co-pilot in) various vehicles, planes or even submersibles.
2024-02-23T15:35+0000
2024-02-23T15:35+0000
beyond politics
vladimir putin
russia
su-27
lada vesta
krasnaya polyana
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116941327_0:0:2884:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_f340f39ea9232cf790871d8c8e1eb04c.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/putin-is-taking-flight-on-tu-160m-supersonic-strategic-bomber-as-part-of-crew-1116919692.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin can handle any transport
Putin can handle any transport
2024-02-23T15:35+0000
true
PT1M34S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116941327_201:0:2884:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_82be0c87d5703deb10535f534e30b658.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin can drive anything, putin on horse, putin on bike, putin fly jet, putin fly plane, putin drive kamaz, putin drive lada
putin can drive anything, putin on horse, putin on bike, putin fly jet, putin fly plane, putin drive kamaz, putin drive lada

Aircraft, Tanks, Submersibles, Bikes and Even Horses: Is There Anything Putin Can’t Handle?

15:35 GMT 23.02.2024
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent flight aboard a Tu-160M strategic supersonic bomber aircraft was far from the only instance of him taking charge of (or sometimes riding as a co-pilot in) various vehicles, planes or even submersibles.
In 2000, Putin flew as a co-pilot aboard a Su-27 jet fighter, even piloting the aircraft himself at some point during the flight.
In 2010, Putin tried his hand at driving a Formula 1 racecar, reaching the speed of 240 kilometers per hour at a race track in Leningrad.
In 2010, Putin personally inspected a federal highway in Russia’s Far East by driving a Lada Kalina car along the road. In 2015, he also took a ride on a Lada Vesta at the resort city of Krasnaya Polyana.
A video snippet from Putin’s vacations in 2010 also suggested that he can drive a snowmobile pretty well.
In 2011, Putin familiarized himself with the inner workings of a T-90S main battle tank while visiting an international military expo in Nizhny Tagil.
In 2012, Putin had flown a paraglider while participating in an experiment aimed at preserving an endangered species of crane.
In 2015, Putin descended to the bottom of the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea aboard a submersible. He also took part in submersible dives in the Baltic Sea to the wrecks of a 19th century frigate and a World War II submarine in 2013 and 2019, respectively.
In 2018, Putin drove a heavy Kamaz truck across the newly constructed bridge across the Kerch Strait. Driving such vehicles does not seem to be an issue for the Russian president, which he would demonstrate again in 2024 while taking another Kamaz for a spin on the M-12 highway.
In 2019, Putin attended a bike show in Crimea where he demonstrated his motorcycle riding skills. The Russian president also displayed on a number of occasions that he is no stranger to horseback riding, both while vacationing and during events such as his visit to the Moscow mounted police regiment in 2020.
In 2021, Putin was spotted driving an all-terrain tracked vehicle while on vacation in Siberia.
A Tupolev Tu-160 heavy strategic bomber - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
Military
Putin Completes 30-Minute Flight Aboard Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M
Yesterday, 12:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала