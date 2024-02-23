https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/biden-trails-in-swing-states-russiagate-resuscitation-trident-test-1116928928.html

Biden Trails in Swing States, Russiagate Resuscitation, Trident Test

Biden Trails in Swing States, Russiagate Resuscitation, Trident Test

The Alabama Supreme Court’s decision that frozen embryos are children could have far-ranging consequences.

2024-02-23T04:02+0000

2024-02-23T04:02+0000

2024-02-23T09:35+0000

political misfits

jon stewart

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

seals

yemen

joe biden

donald trump

taiwan

fbi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116929303_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_35a7eddb6636efbd8c265d6644ebd6fc.png

Biden Trails in Swing States, Russiagate Resuscitation, Trident Test The Alabama Supreme Court’s decision that frozen embryos are children could have far-ranging consequences.

Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the state of the British armed forces following a failed missile test, the halting of a Ukrainian resettlement program in the UK, comedian Jon Stewart defending the US's decaying infrastructure as “the price of freedom,” how the mass AT&T outage might also represent that price, and how the UK House of Commons bent its own rules to save Israel embarrassment.Associate director of the Eisenhower Media Network former Marine Corps captain Matthew Hoh discusses why Navy SEALs were asked to risk their lives to board a Somalian dhow last month, how politics guides military decisions, and accusations that WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange put American servicemembers at risk.Activist, former educator and podcast host Sabrina Salvati discusses the movement among Michigan voters to vote "uncommitted" in the Democratic primary in that state, how another national budget standoff might take shape, the growing significance of abortion policy as a major campaign issue, the White House leaking plans for an Executive Order restricting asylum, why the Teamsters are donating to Republicans, and updates in key Senate races.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the strange case of apparent intelligence peddler Alexander Smirnov, how a Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan is likely to disrupt US-China dialogue, further attempts to stir up tensions with Beijing by Congressmembers visit to Taiwan, and what the presence of “North Korean missiles” in Ukraine reveals about the efficacy of US sanctions.The Misfits also discuss the Biden’s dog’s appetite for Secret Service agents, why US college graduates end up underemployed, and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell’s legal troubles. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

yemen

taiwan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

trident failed test, 2024 us presidential election, biden rating, russiagate, us-china relations, tensions over taiwan