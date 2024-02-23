International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/bidens-reliance-on-notecards-raises-concerns-among-democrat-donors--reports-1116941859.html
Biden’s Reliance on Notecards Raises Concerns Among Democrat Donors – Reports
Biden’s Reliance on Notecards Raises Concerns Among Democrat Donors – Reports
US President Joe Biden’s reliance on notecards he uses for answers during closed-doors campaign events has caused growing concerns among his donors, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2024-02-23T16:29+0000
2024-02-23T16:29+0000
americas
us
joe biden
us democratic party
donors
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116941699_0:0:3057:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_ec3c4ac26a8f502a48328419915c9a3d.jpg
Some donors are wondering if Biden, age 81, will be able to withstand the tough conditions of the presidential campaign, according to the report. Donors are also worried that Biden will face difficulties if he engages in direct debates with his rival, Donald Trump, who is four years younger, the report said. However, Biden's advisers insisted that he only uses notecards for very detailed and technical questions. They also said that he frequently does spontaneous Q&amp;A sessions, according to the report. In many cases, Bided uses notecards because his detail-oriented staff want to ensure that he gives comprehensive answers and that his fundraisers are successful, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/ex-wh-doctor-warns-biden-cant-do-the-job-as-his-cognitive-decline-happening-quickly-1115224788.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116941699_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_088eabb1264efe18f245cc66a30baef0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024 us presidential election, joe biden cognitive test, joe biden cheat sheet, joe biden notecards
2024 us presidential election, joe biden cognitive test, joe biden cheat sheet, joe biden notecards

Biden’s Reliance on Notecards Raises Concerns Among Democrat Donors – Reports

16:29 GMT 23.02.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankUS President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden’s reliance on notecards he uses for answers during closed-doors campaign events has caused growing concerns among his donors, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Some donors are wondering if Biden, age 81, will be able to withstand the tough conditions of the presidential campaign, according to the report.
Donors are also worried that Biden will face difficulties if he engages in direct debates with his rival, Donald Trump, who is four years younger, the report said.
US President Joe Biden carries a beverage as he visits local shops with relatives in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2023
Americas
Ex-WH Doctor Warns Biden ‘Can’t Do the Job’ as His Cognitive Decline ‘Happening Quickly’
27 November 2023, 07:32 GMT
However, Biden's advisers insisted that he only uses notecards for very detailed and technical questions. They also said that he frequently does spontaneous Q&A sessions, according to the report.
In many cases, Bided uses notecards because his detail-oriented staff want to ensure that he gives comprehensive answers and that his fundraisers are successful, the report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала