Biden’s Reliance on Notecards Raises Concerns Among Democrat Donors – Reports
US President Joe Biden’s reliance on notecards he uses for answers during closed-doors campaign events has caused growing concerns among his donors, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Some donors are wondering if Biden, age 81, will be able to withstand the tough conditions of the presidential campaign, according to the report. Donors are also worried that Biden will face difficulties if he engages in direct debates with his rival, Donald Trump, who is four years younger, the report said. However, Biden's advisers insisted that he only uses notecards for very detailed and technical questions. They also said that he frequently does spontaneous Q&A sessions, according to the report. In many cases, Bided uses notecards because his detail-oriented staff want to ensure that he gives comprehensive answers and that his fundraisers are successful, the report added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden’s reliance on notecards he uses for answers during closed-doors campaign events has caused growing concerns among his donors, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Some donors are wondering if Biden, age 81, will be able to withstand
the tough conditions of the presidential campaign, according to the report.
Donors are also worried that Biden will face difficulties if he engages in direct debates
with his rival, Donald Trump, who is four years younger, the report said.
However, Biden's advisers insisted that he only uses notecards for very detailed and technical questions
. They also said that he frequently does spontaneous Q&A sessions, according to the report.
In many cases, Bided uses notecards because his detail-oriented staff want to ensure that he gives comprehensive answers and that his fundraisers are successful, the report added.