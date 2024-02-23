https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/commander-bites-a-lot-1116931441.html
Commander Bites-A-Lot
Recently released Secret Service emails show that US President Joe Biden's dog Commander has been involved in at least 24 biting incidents. The Bidens reportedly apologized the victims, but seemingly did nothing to stop it.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116930813_0:290:2001:1415_1920x0_80_0_0_67e509092a912fcb8ad69f1f2e1c3368.jpg
The emails also discussed potential methods to keep Secret Service members safe, bringing into question if Commander is affecting their primary task: keeping the President of the United States from harm.According to Washington DC Code § 8-1812, an owner is "strictly liable" for any "injury, death or loss" caused by a dog while that dog is not in control of the owner, and is liable even when the dog is under control of the owner if the owner knew or should have known of aggressive tendencies.It was reported in 2021 that Biden's previous dog, Major, also bit some White House staffers.In Maryland, where some of the bites were said to take place, the law is even stricter, with the owner being held liable in nearly every case, with harsher penalties for a dog with a history of aggressive behavior.According to US Media reports, citing people close to the first family, the Bidens are "heartbroken" and have "apologized to those who have been bitten" but dog attacks have been occuring in the White House since Biden's first year in office.The apology without rectification reflects Biden's actions in regard to Gaza. Biden continually claims he is pushing the Israeli government to avoid civilian casualties, but refuses to set any conditions that would make him stop providing the bombs that are killing those civilians.Perhaps Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, like Commander, melts Biden's heart with his puppy dog eyes.
Commander Bites-A-Lot
US President Joe Biden’s Dog Commander has bitten Secret Service agents and other White House employees more than 24 times between October 2022 and June 2023, according to recently released Secret Service emails.
The emails also discussed potential methods to keep Secret Service members safe, bringing into question if Commander is affecting their primary task: keeping the President of the United States from harm.
“The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present,” one of the emails read.
According to Washington DC Code § 8-1812, an owner is “strictly liable” for any “injury, death or loss” caused by a dog while that dog is not in control of the owner, and is liable even when the dog is under control of the owner if the owner knew or should have known of aggressive tendencies.
It was reported in 2021 that Biden's previous dog, Major, also bit some White House staffers.
In Maryland, where some of the bites were said to take place, the law is even stricter, with the owner being held liable in nearly every case, with harsher penalties for a dog with a history of aggressive behavior.
According to US Media reports, citing people close to the first family, the Bidens are “heartbroken” and have “apologized to those who have been bitten” but dog attacks have been occuring in the White House since Biden's first year in office.
The apology without rectification reflects Biden’s actions in regard to Gaza
. Biden continually claims he is pushing the Israeli government to avoid civilian casualties, but refuses to set any conditions that would make him stop providing the bombs that are killing those civilians.
Perhaps Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, like Commander, melts Biden’s heart with his puppy dog eyes.