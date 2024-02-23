https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/commander-bites-a-lot-1116931441.html

Commander Bites-A-Lot

Commander Bites-A-Lot

Recently released Secret Service emails show that US President Joe Biden's dog Commander has been involved in at least 24 biting incidents. The Bidens reportedly apologized the victims, but seemingly did nothing to stop it.

2024-02-23T04:05+0000

2024-02-23T04:05+0000

2024-02-23T04:05+0000

americas

joe biden

benjamin netanyahu

israel

secret service

white house

dog

white house

commander

ted rall

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116930813_0:290:2001:1415_1920x0_80_0_0_67e509092a912fcb8ad69f1f2e1c3368.jpg

The emails also discussed potential methods to keep Secret Service members safe, bringing into question if Commander is affecting their primary task: keeping the President of the United States from harm.According to Washington DC Code § 8-1812, an owner is “strictly liable” for any “injury, death or loss” caused by a dog while that dog is not in control of the owner, and is liable even when the dog is under control of the owner if the owner knew or should have known of aggressive tendencies.It was reported in 2021 that Biden's previous dog, Major, also bit some White House staffers.In Maryland, where some of the bites were said to take place, the law is even stricter, with the owner being held liable in nearly every case, with harsher penalties for a dog with a history of aggressive behavior.According to US Media reports, citing people close to the first family, the Bidens are “heartbroken” and have “apologized to those who have been bitten” but dog attacks have been occuring in the White House since Biden's first year in office.The apology without rectification reflects Biden’s actions in regard to Gaza. Biden continually claims he is pushing the Israeli government to avoid civilian casualties, but refuses to set any conditions that would make him stop providing the bombs that are killing those civilians.Perhaps Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, like Commander, melts Biden’s heart with his puppy dog eyes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210324/comeback-kids-biden-family-dogs-return-to-white-house-after-nipping-incident-1082442243.html

americas

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

white house dog, commander bites secret service, major bites white house staff, dog attack in the white house, biden dog, are there animals in white house