International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/eastern-europe-questions-rutte-nato-candidacy-despite-us-endorsement-1116939773.html
Eastern Europe Questions Rutte NATO Candidacy Despite US Endorsement
Eastern Europe Questions Rutte NATO Candidacy Despite US Endorsement
Eastern European countries are complaining that outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who could become NATO's new secretary general, has not contacted them to set out his position on Ukraine and Russia since he began seeking support for his candidacy, Politico reported.
2024-02-23T13:55+0000
2024-02-23T13:55+0000
world
mark rutte
jens stoltenberg
joe biden
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:212:3077:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_05317d5b94879ed80001f28198fad9d2.jpg
"We have zero knowledge what he wants to do about Russia, or Ukraine, or Moldova, or a Trump-led NATO. He doesn't bother meeting us and takes the job for granted," the diplomat said. Apart from that, these countries reportedly consider it wrong to appoint Rutte as NATO chief, given that he failed to meet the 2% of GDP defense spending target for an entire decade in the Netherlands. At the same time, US President Joe Biden is reportedly supporting Rutte to replace Jens Stoltenberg as the next NATO secretary general. On Thursday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the Biden administration believes that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte would make an excellent secretary general of the NATO alliance.“What I can tell you on Mr. Rutte is that the United States has made it clear to our NATO allies that we believe Mr. Rutte would be an excellent secretary general for NATO,” Kirby said during a press briefing.Stoltenberg's term as NATO secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis. In July, the alliance extended his term for another year, meaning that Stoltenberg will remain in the post until October 1, 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO secretary general after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984. Politico reported earlier this week that two-thirds of NATO countries were backing the Dutch prime minister's nomination to become the next leader of NATO this year. However, the decision requires unanimity among all NATO member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/if-you-dont-pay-you-get-kicked-out---senator-graham-chides-nato-members-1116872509.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d91c55c6f09b74ca34bfad80e7fa16f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mark rutte, eastern europe, nato, nato chief, jens stoltenberg
mark rutte, eastern europe, nato, nato chief, jens stoltenberg

Eastern Europe Questions Rutte NATO Candidacy Despite US Endorsement

13:55 GMT 23.02.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankDutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eastern European countries are complaining that outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who could become NATO's new secretary general, has not contacted them to set out his position on Ukraine and Russia since he began seeking support for his candidacy, Politico reported on Friday, citing an Eastern European diplomat.
"We have zero knowledge what he wants to do about Russia, or Ukraine, or Moldova, or a Trump-led NATO. He doesn't bother meeting us and takes the job for granted," the diplomat said.
Apart from that, these countries reportedly consider it wrong to appoint Rutte as NATO chief, given that he failed to meet the 2% of GDP defense spending target for an entire decade in the Netherlands.
At the same time, US President Joe Biden is reportedly supporting Rutte to replace Jens Stoltenberg as the next NATO secretary general.
On Thursday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the Biden administration believes that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte would make an excellent secretary general of the NATO alliance.
“What I can tell you on Mr. Rutte is that the United States has made it clear to our NATO allies that we believe Mr. Rutte would be an excellent secretary general for NATO,” Kirby said during a press briefing.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to discuss President Joe Biden's budget request for FY 2022 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2024
World
'If You Don't Pay, You Get Kicked Out' - Senator Graham Chides NATO Members
19 February, 12:18 GMT
Stoltenberg's term as NATO secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis. In July, the alliance extended his term for another year, meaning that Stoltenberg will remain in the post until October 1, 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO secretary general after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.
Politico reported earlier this week that two-thirds of NATO countries were backing the Dutch prime minister's nomination to become the next leader of NATO this year. However, the decision requires unanimity among all NATO member states.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала