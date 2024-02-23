https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/eastern-europe-questions-rutte-nato-candidacy-despite-us-endorsement-1116939773.html

Eastern Europe Questions Rutte NATO Candidacy Despite US Endorsement

Eastern European countries are complaining that outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who could become NATO's new secretary general, has not contacted them to set out his position on Ukraine and Russia since he began seeking support for his candidacy, Politico reported.

"We have zero knowledge what he wants to do about Russia, or Ukraine, or Moldova, or a Trump-led NATO. He doesn't bother meeting us and takes the job for granted," the diplomat said. Apart from that, these countries reportedly consider it wrong to appoint Rutte as NATO chief, given that he failed to meet the 2% of GDP defense spending target for an entire decade in the Netherlands. At the same time, US President Joe Biden is reportedly supporting Rutte to replace Jens Stoltenberg as the next NATO secretary general. On Thursday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the Biden administration believes that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte would make an excellent secretary general of the NATO alliance.“What I can tell you on Mr. Rutte is that the United States has made it clear to our NATO allies that we believe Mr. Rutte would be an excellent secretary general for NATO,” Kirby said during a press briefing.Stoltenberg's term as NATO secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis. In July, the alliance extended his term for another year, meaning that Stoltenberg will remain in the post until October 1, 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO secretary general after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984. Politico reported earlier this week that two-thirds of NATO countries were backing the Dutch prime minister's nomination to become the next leader of NATO this year. However, the decision requires unanimity among all NATO member states.

