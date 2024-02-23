International
EU to Free Nearly $148Bln Blocked for Poland Next Week, Von der Leyen Says
EU to Free Nearly $148Bln Blocked for Poland Next Week, Von der Leyen Says
Next week the European Union will free up to 137 billion euros ($148 billion) which have been blocked for Poland, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday
"Next week the College [EU College of Commissions] will come forward with two decisions on European Funds that are currently blocked for Poland. These decisions will free up to 137 billion euros for Poland. This is the from NextGenrationEU and it is from the Cohesion funds," von der Leyen told a press conference in Warsaw.The announcement of the decision comes as a way of recognizing a number of recent reforms the Polish government has undertaken within its legislative system. The measures were aimed at strengthening the country's justice system and facilitating the separation of powers.
EU to Free Nearly $148Bln Blocked for Poland Next Week, Von der Leyen Says

12:00 GMT 23.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Next week the European Union will free up to 137 billion euros ($148 billion) which have been blocked for Poland, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
"Next week the College [EU College of Commissions] will come forward with two decisions on European Funds that are currently blocked for Poland. These decisions will free up to 137 billion euros for Poland. This is the from NextGenrationEU and it is from the Cohesion funds," von der Leyen told a press conference in Warsaw.
The announcement of the decision comes as a way of recognizing a number of recent reforms the Polish government has undertaken within its legislative system. The measures were aimed at strengthening the country's justice system and facilitating the separation of powers.

Poland's previous government has introduced certain controversial changes to the judiciary that were strongly criticized by EU officials. As a result, Brussels blocked Poland's access to EU financial aid.

