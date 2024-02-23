https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/eu-to-free-nearly-148bln-blocked-for-poland-next-week-von-der-leyen-says-1116937904.html

EU to Free Nearly $148Bln Blocked for Poland Next Week, Von der Leyen Says

EU to Free Nearly $148Bln Blocked for Poland Next Week, Von der Leyen Says

Next week the European Union will free up to 137 billion euros ($148 billion) which have been blocked for Poland, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

2024-02-23T12:00+0000

2024-02-23T12:00+0000

2024-02-23T12:00+0000

world

europe

ursula von der leyen

poland

warsaw

european union (eu)

european commission

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082088552_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d01b047d9097579564288a14e2d089e8.jpg

"Next week the College [EU College of Commissions] will come forward with two decisions on European Funds that are currently blocked for Poland. These decisions will free up to 137 billion euros for Poland. This is the from NextGenrationEU and it is from the Cohesion funds," von der Leyen told a press conference in Warsaw.The announcement of the decision comes as a way of recognizing a number of recent reforms the Polish government has undertaken within its legislative system. The measures were aimed at strengthening the country's justice system and facilitating the separation of powers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/pouring-praise-on-poland-just-pr-pressure-to-put-pan-european-state-under-us-hegemony-1115741436.html

poland

warsaw

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

poland and eu, new polish government, poland's new policy, poland and ukraine