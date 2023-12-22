https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/pouring-praise-on-poland-just-pr-pressure-to-put-pan-european-state-under-us-hegemony-1115741436.html
Pouring Praise on Poland Just ‘PR Pressure’ to Put 'Pan-European State Under US Hegemony’
The new Polish government led by Donald Tusk “wants to be seen as even more pro-American than the previous one,” Polish politician Konrad Rekas told Sputnik.
The new Polish government led by Donald Tusk “wants to be seen as even more pro-American than the previous one,” Polish politician Konrad Rekas told Sputnik.Citing a recent statement by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien that Washington wants “Poland to be a leader in the European Union,” he clarified:The government of former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, of the right-wing Law and Justice Party, left office earlier upon losing a vote of confidence in parliament. As the new cabinet led by the new pro-Brussels PM Donald Tusk was sworn in on Wednesday, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien spoke with Rzeczpospolita, a Polish news outlet. He underscored that Washington “so far had very good cooperation and support for Ukraine from Poland, and we will continue to have it from the new government.”“I'm very encouraged by this. We know many members of the new authorities very well. We understand the values they defend. We are very happy to be able to work with them in the future,” he stated, adding, “Today, we really want Poland to be a leader in the European Union. And this is the declared goal of the new government.”O'Brien's praise for Poland is also “contextual,” the pundit noted, spotlighting the botched Ukrainian counteroffensive and the “increasingly widespread conflict at the top of Kiev's political elite,” which he described as a “serious blow to the Democrats' eastern policy.”The Polish geopolitical expert noted that singling out countries like Poland, eager to further prop up the Kiev regime amid rapidly dwindling support for bankrolling Ukraine in the Republican-led Senate, is also a “method of cost diversification” for the Biden administration. Accordingly, since Congress recently declined to allocate funds from American taxpayers to Kiev, Rekas pointed to the idea of letting “Polish, Romanian, Lithuanian and generally European taxpayers pay”. Besides the money being used to “pay for Ukrainians to buy weapons from [the] Americans,” the new Polish government recently “pushed through an EU embargo on Russian LPG, the main recipient of which in the EU is... Poland. Of course, American suppliers and suppliers from the US-controlled Gulf countries are filling this market gap,” the commentator clarified.As part of its 12th package of sanctions against Moscow regarding Ukraine, the EU is taking aim at Russia's raw materials in the steel industry and other metal goods, as well as tech developments. The package imposes harsher limitations on the G7+ oil price cap, Russian liquified petroleum gas (LPG), and places tough measures on third party companies bypassing the existing EU sanctions.In sizing up the cabinet led by Donald Tusk, Konrad Rekas concluded:
Following the Sejm's no-confidence vote, Mateusz Morawiecki's government has left office and the new cabinet along with Prime Minister Donald Tusk were sworn into office on Wednesday. US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O'Brien, expressed his hope that Poland would emerge as a leader in the European Union.
The new Polish government led by Donald Tusk “wants to be seen as even more pro-American than the previous one,” Polish politician Konrad Rekas told Sputnik.
“In this respect, indeed, all main political parties in Poland are the undisputed champions of Europe, and perhaps even of the world,” the independent commentator said.
Citing a recent statement by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien that Washington wants “Poland to be a leader in the European Union,” he clarified:
“Praising Poland is just an element of PR pressure on Berlin and Brussels to subordinate the pan-European state under the unquestionable American hegemony.”
The government of former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, of the right-wing Law and Justice Party, left office earlier upon losing a vote of confidence in parliament. As the new cabinet led by the new pro-Brussels PM Donald Tusk was sworn in on Wednesday, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien spoke with Rzeczpospolita, a Polish news outlet. He underscored that Washington “so far had very good cooperation and support for Ukraine from Poland, and we will continue to have it from the new government.”
“I'm very encouraged by this. We know many members of the new authorities very well. We understand the values they defend. We are very happy to be able to work with them in the future,” he stated, adding, “Today, we really want Poland to be a leader in the European Union. And this is the declared goal of the new government.”
“It is not the United States that decides who is the leader of Europe, but the economy. Of course, [the] Americans can create an artificial hierarchy of their allies, especially for propaganda purposes. Finally, however, they will always choose, firstly, Israel, and secondly, anyone with a sufficiently high economic and military potential, of course under US control. [The] Germans still meet these criteria [the] most [out] of all Europeans, but it was quite obvious that Washington would indirectly express its dissatisfaction with the further centralisation of the European Union,” Rekas explained.
O'Brien's praise for Poland is also “contextual
,” the pundit noted, spotlighting the botched Ukrainian counteroffensive
and the “increasingly widespread conflict at the top of Kiev's political elite
,” which he described as a “serious blow to the Democrats' eastern policy.
”
The Polish geopolitical expert noted that singling out countries like Poland, eager to further prop up the Kiev regime amid rapidly dwindling support for bankrolling Ukraine
in the Republican-led Senate, is also a “method of cost diversification
” for the Biden administration. Accordingly, since Congress recently declined to allocate funds from American taxpayers to Kiev, Rekas pointed to the idea of letting “Polish, Romanian, Lithuanian and generally European taxpayers pay
”.
Besides the money being used to “pay for Ukrainians to buy weapons from [the] Americans,” the new Polish government recently “pushed through an EU embargo on Russian LPG, the main recipient of which in the EU is... Poland. Of course, American suppliers and suppliers from the US-controlled Gulf countries are filling this market gap,” the commentator clarified.
As part of its 12th package of sanctions
against Moscow regarding Ukraine, the EU is taking aim at Russia's raw materials in the steel industry and other metal goods, as well as tech developments. The package imposes harsher limitations on the G7+ oil price cap, Russian liquified petroleum gas (LPG), and places tough measures on third party companies bypassing the existing EU sanctions
.
In sizing up the cabinet led by Donald Tusk, Konrad Rekas concluded:
“The new Polish government arouses much more sympathy on the banks of [the] Potomac than the previous one, primarily due to the phraseology used: equally anti-Russian, but more progressive. ‘Zelensky may be losing, but we still have Tusk and Sikorski!’ – goes the Anglo-Saxon message, [which is] very dangerous for Poland.”