Remember the Heroes of Donbass

Sputnik correspondent in Donbass, Russel Bentley, reflects on the meaning of the Defender of the Fatherland Day amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

On this day, the veterans, those who served in combat, and those who are still serving, remember their brothers, those who died, those who paid with their meat and blood, in this fight, and our grandfathers who fought in the last great war, so that we could be born and live today, who set the example we followed, and will follow to victory, or death.I remember my brothers who have died, eighteen of them in this war, so far - eight between 2014 and 2022, and ten between 2022 and today. I remember those whose lives were changed forever, three friends who lost both legs, two who lost one leg, one who lost both eyes, one who lost his face, one who lost his mind. Any one of them could have been me, could have been any one of us who put our lives on the line in this war, to defend not only the innocent civilians of Donbass, but all of Russia, and the world, from the Nazis of the 21st century. Who defends Donbass, defends Russia, and who defends Russia today, defends the future of all humanity.My wife asked me today, "What is the difference between the Fatherland and the Motherland?" Those who go to fight, who risk death and worse than death, are the heirs of the Fatherland, and it is the Motherland that we are protecting, and willing to give our lives to defend. But the Motherland is not just Russia or any single country, it is all the good people on this earth, and those who are yet to come. We are all related, and all good people, in Donbass, in Gaza, in Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, and everywhere people are willing to put their lives on the line for what they believe in, which is the future of humanity.Remember the great feats of our grandfathers today. If not for them, for their courage and sacrifice, we (including you) would not be here today. And remember, and respect, those of us on the frontlines of Donbass today. One does not have to be a soldier to be a warrior or a hero. To be willing to kill means nothing, but to be willing to die is the true mark of a warrior, a hero and a bogatyr. All of us who are on the frontlines of Donbass today, fighting and liberating, or simply continuing to live under the ever present threat of shelling, drones and death, are the worthy descendants of our ancestors. We are willing to stay and stand and die, to defend our Fatherland and our Motherland, rather than run away, as we easily could have, anytime in the last ten years. But we stayed, and stay.And will stay, until victory or death. Are you with us?We defend our Fatherland just by existing and standing our ground. This conflict is far from over, and before it is, you will have your chance to choose what you will do, and prove who you really are. Take some time today to think about it, remember those who gave their lives and those who are giving them today. Ask yourself what your own life really means, and what it is worth, and act accordingly. This is your chance to prove it. Do it.

