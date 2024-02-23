https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/russia-to-support-foreign-companies-placed-under-state-management---finance-minister-1116929739.html

Russia to Support Foreign Companies Placed Under State Management - Finance Minister

Russia's Finance Ministry will address the issue of granting the right to state support to foreign companies that are placed under the management of the Rosimushchestvo, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

At the meeting that took place in Russia's Chuvash Republic, the region's leader, Oleg Nikolaev, brought up Baltika, one of the largest Russian beer producers, saying it could not receive state support, as the company remains a foreign company, although it has been placed under Rosimushchestvo's management. Putin agreed, saying, "For sure, they [the companies] should be given support." A number of foreign companies responded to the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine by leaving Russia, suspending or significantly diminishing their operations in the country. The Russian government transferred some of their assets under Rosimushchestvo's temporary management.

