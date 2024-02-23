https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/russia-to-support-foreign-companies-placed-under-state-management---finance-minister-1116929739.html
Russia to Support Foreign Companies Placed Under State Management - Finance Minister
Russia to Support Foreign Companies Placed Under State Management - Finance Minister
Russia's Finance Ministry will address the issue of granting the right to state support to foreign companies that are placed under the management of the Rosimushchestvo, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.
2024-02-23T01:04+0000
2024-02-23T01:04+0000
2024-02-23T02:00+0000
russia
russia
finance ministry
anton siluanov
russian economy under sanctions
sanctions
russia’s federal agency for state property management
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101687/08/1016870891_0:0:2911:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_ec6eeca19364b7819f18c6638f271924.jpg
At the meeting that took place in Russia's Chuvash Republic, the region's leader, Oleg Nikolaev, brought up Baltika, one of the largest Russian beer producers, saying it could not receive state support, as the company remains a foreign company, although it has been placed under Rosimushchestvo's management. Putin agreed, saying, "For sure, they [the companies] should be given support." A number of foreign companies responded to the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine by leaving Russia, suspending or significantly diminishing their operations in the country. The Russian government transferred some of their assets under Rosimushchestvo's temporary management.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/moscow-company-affected-by-sanctions-to-de-facto-manage-foreign-assets-in-russia--1109880708.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101687/08/1016870891_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2717fe3510d41e9202a4a589a15a476c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
baltika brewery, what does rosimushchestvo do, what it federal agency for state property management, how does russia evade sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, finance minister anton siluanov
baltika brewery, what does rosimushchestvo do, what it federal agency for state property management, how does russia evade sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, finance minister anton siluanov
Russia to Support Foreign Companies Placed Under State Management - Finance Minister
01:04 GMT 23.02.2024 (Updated: 02:00 GMT 23.02.2024)
TSIVILSK (Sputnik) - Russia's Finance Ministry will address the issue of granting the right to state support to foreign companies that are placed under the management of the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo), Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday during a meeting convened by President Vladimir Putin.
At the meeting that took place in Russia's Chuvash Republic, the region's leader, Oleg Nikolaev, brought up Baltika, one of the largest Russian beer producers, saying it could not receive state support, as the company remains a foreign company, although it has been placed under Rosimushchestvo's management
.
"I get it, absolutely right. Because the companies are managed by the Russian Federation. In fact, Rosimushchestvo manages and hired managers, so it is fair to raise the question. Of course, we will make the necessary decisions in this part so that such companies, which are managed by Russia, can receive support on a par with Russian enterprises," Siluanov said.
Putin agreed, saying, "For sure, they [the companies] should be given support."
A number of foreign companies responded to the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine by leaving Russia, suspending or significantly diminishing their operations in the country. The Russian government transferred some of their assets under Rosimushchestvo's temporary management.