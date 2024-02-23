International
Russia to Support Foreign Companies Placed Under State Management - Finance Minister
Russia to Support Foreign Companies Placed Under State Management - Finance Minister
Russia's Finance Ministry will address the issue of granting the right to state support to foreign companies that are placed under the management of the Rosimushchestvo, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.
At the meeting that took place in Russia's Chuvash Republic, the region's leader, Oleg Nikolaev, brought up Baltika, one of the largest Russian beer producers, saying it could not receive state support, as the company remains a foreign company, although it has been placed under Rosimushchestvo's management. Putin agreed, saying, "For sure, they [the companies] should be given support." A number of foreign companies responded to the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine by leaving Russia, suspending or significantly diminishing their operations in the country. The Russian government transferred some of their assets under Rosimushchestvo's temporary management.
Russia to Support Foreign Companies Placed Under State Management - Finance Minister

01:04 GMT 23.02.2024
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov during a plenary meeting of the Federation Council.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov during a plenary meeting of the Federation Council. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TSIVILSK (Sputnik) - Russia's Finance Ministry will address the issue of granting the right to state support to foreign companies that are placed under the management of the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo), Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday during a meeting convened by President Vladimir Putin.
At the meeting that took place in Russia's Chuvash Republic, the region's leader, Oleg Nikolaev, brought up Baltika, one of the largest Russian beer producers, saying it could not receive state support, as the company remains a foreign company, although it has been placed under Rosimushchestvo's management.
"I get it, absolutely right. Because the companies are managed by the Russian Federation. In fact, Rosimushchestvo manages and hired managers, so it is fair to raise the question. Of course, we will make the necessary decisions in this part so that such companies, which are managed by Russia, can receive support on a par with Russian enterprises," Siluanov said.
Putin agreed, saying, "For sure, they [the companies] should be given support."
A number of foreign companies responded to the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine by leaving Russia, suspending or significantly diminishing their operations in the country. The Russian government transferred some of their assets under Rosimushchestvo's temporary management.
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Russia
Moscow: Company Affected by Sanctions to De-Facto Manage Foreign Assets in Russia
27 April 2023, 11:08 GMT
