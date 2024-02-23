https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/slumbering-joe-overshadowed-chinese-mock-us-show-of-force-in-western-pacific-1116933848.html

Slumbering Joe Overshadowed: Chinese Mock US 'Show of Force' in Western Pacific

Slumbering Joe Overshadowed: Chinese Mock US 'Show of Force' in Western Pacific

With the US-backed Ukrainian military continuing to suffer heavy battlefield losses and the Pentagon bogged down in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Biden administration decided to flex its muscles in the Pacific to send a "strong signal" to China.

2024-02-23T08:05+0000

2024-02-23T08:05+0000

2024-02-23T08:05+0000

us

joe biden

western pacific

china

washington

pentagon

uss theodore roosevelt

uss abraham lincoln

southeast asia

asia-pacific region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107944/82/1079448293_0:0:3418:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_4c8a0169619232c4b4b526a451d98648.jpg

Recently, Newsweek reported that a staggering five US Nimitz-class aircraft carriers - nearly half the US carrier fleet - will be deployed to the Western Pacific in the coming weeks to reassure Washington's regional allies that they have not been forgotten.The warships selected for the show of force include the USS Abraham Lincoln, the USS Carl Vinson, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the USS Ronald Reagan, and the USS George Washington.The Carl Vinson and Theodore Roosevelt are already operating in the region, according to the newspaper, with the Carl Vinson having previously participated in joint US-Philippine naval exercises in the South China Sea. The drills were conducted in the disputed maritime region in early January. People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships were spotted in the vicinity, reportedly "observing" the US maneuvers. In February, the Carl Vinson and the Theodore Roosevelt participated in a military exercise with Japan in the Philippine Sea."The show of force may satisfy some allied governments, but it could also confirm the impression in both friendly and hostile capitals that the US is overstretched and trying to take on too many tasks at the same time," the DC-based think tank Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft wrote, warning that "the US can ill afford a new crisis in East Asia on top of the other conflicts that it is involved in."Still, the Chinese media's reaction to the deployment was remarkable. The Global Times, a Chinese daily known for its hard-line stance, ridiculed the upcoming deployment as mere "hype".According to SCSPI, the USS Carl Vinson left Pearl Harbor on Monday and is expected to complete its Western Pacific deployment on its way back to the continental United States. While the USS Ronald Reagan is undergoing maintenance in Yokosuka, the USS Abraham Lincoln returned to San Diego on February 16. For its part, the USS George Washington is underway off the east coast of the US in the Atlantic Ocean, the Beijing-based think tank noted, citing fleet tracking data published by USNI News.Only the USS Theodore Roosevelt is currently operating in the Philippine Sea after departing Guam on February 14, according to SCSPI.In any event, "[any] attempt to deter its potential competitors through a show of force cannot reach its goal, but can only stir up tensions in the region," the Chinese concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/experts-urge-philippines-to-remain-restrained-after-longest-pause-of-provocation-in-south-china-sea-1116194593.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/xi-jinping-tells-biden-beijing-will-reunify-taiwan-with-china-1115716094.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/us-oks-possible-75mln-sale-of-communications-defense-equipment-to-taiwan---pentagon-1116919325.html

western pacific

china

washington

southeast asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

china, us show of force in western pacific, us to deploy five aircraft carriers in western pacific, taiwan island, taiwan, south china sea, us pivot to asia, ukraine war, israel-palestine conflict, us operations in middle east, us proxy war in ukraine, us overstretched