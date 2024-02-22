International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/us-oks-possible-75mln-sale-of-communications-defense-equipment-to-taiwan---pentagon-1116919325.html
US OKs Possible $75Mln Sale of Communications Defense Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon
US OKs Possible $75Mln Sale of Communications Defense Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon
The US Department of State has approved a possible sale of communications defense equipment, requested by Taiwan and estimated at $75 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said
2024-02-22T12:22+0000
2024-02-22T12:22+0000
military
us
nancy pelosi
mike gallagher
tsai ing-wen
taiwan
beijing
taipei
defense security cooperation agency (dsca)
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113839801_0:0:3480:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_6ad5c98d2624bf214b571505fcf203aa.jpg
"The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has requested to buy Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Cross Domain Solutions (CDS); High Assurance devices; Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers; communications equipment; requirements analysis; engineering; technical services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $75 million," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the department of state "has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale." The preliminary approval of the sale comes in the midst of US Congressman Mike Gallagher's visit to Taiwan on Thursday. During the bilateral meeting, outgoing Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen thanked US officials for helping the island strengthen its defense capabilities as the countries seek to maintain regional peace.Tensions between the United States and China soared in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/us-lawmakers-arrive-in-taiwan-to-show-support-for-new-leader-despite-chinese-pushback-1116914552.html
taiwan
beijing
taipei
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113839801_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f7d0ada6aadd3f9583406b807cc51ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan and china, taiwan vs china, taiwan and us, us supporting taiwan
taiwan and china, taiwan vs china, taiwan and us, us supporting taiwan

US OKs Possible $75Mln Sale of Communications Defense Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon

12:22 GMT 22.02.2024
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-yingTaiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, one of the three standing next to a covered submarine, attends the launching ceremony for domestically-made submarines at CSBC Corp's shipyards in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, one of the three standing next to a covered submarine, attends the launching ceremony for domestically-made submarines at CSBC Corp's shipyards in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of State has approved a possible sale of communications defense equipment, requested by Taiwan and estimated at $75 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.
"The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has requested to buy Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Cross Domain Solutions (CDS); High Assurance devices; Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers; communications equipment; requirements analysis; engineering; technical services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $75 million," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the department of state "has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale."
The preliminary approval of the sale comes in the midst of US Congressman Mike Gallagher's visit to Taiwan on Thursday. During the bilateral meeting, outgoing Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen thanked US officials for helping the island strengthen its defense capabilities as the countries seek to maintain regional peace.

Earlier in February, the Pentagon said it had signed a contract worth $68.4 million with the Raytheon defense-industrial company for the production and delivery of 50 air-to-ground missiles to Taiwan. Work under the contract is expected to be completed in March 2028.

US and Taiwan flags. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
Asia
US Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan to 'Show Support' For New Leader Despite Chinese Pushback
07:59 GMT
Tensions between the United States and China soared in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала