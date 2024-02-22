US OKs Possible $75Mln Sale of Communications Defense Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-yingTaiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, one of the three standing next to a covered submarine, attends the launching ceremony for domestically-made submarines at CSBC Corp's shipyards in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of State has approved a possible sale of communications defense equipment, requested by Taiwan and estimated at $75 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.
"The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has requested to buy Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Cross Domain Solutions (CDS); High Assurance devices; Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers; communications equipment; requirements analysis; engineering; technical services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $75 million," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the department of state "has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale."
The preliminary approval of the sale comes in the midst of US Congressman Mike Gallagher's visit to Taiwan on Thursday. During the bilateral meeting, outgoing Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen thanked US officials for helping the island strengthen its defense capabilities as the countries seek to maintain regional peace.
Earlier in February, the Pentagon said it had signed a contract worth $68.4 million with the Raytheon defense-industrial company for the production and delivery of 50 air-to-ground missiles to Taiwan. Work under the contract is expected to be completed in March 2028.
Tensions between the United States and China soared in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.
Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.