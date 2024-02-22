https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/us-oks-possible-75mln-sale-of-communications-defense-equipment-to-taiwan---pentagon-1116919325.html

US OKs Possible $75Mln Sale of Communications Defense Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon

The US Department of State has approved a possible sale of communications defense equipment, requested by Taiwan and estimated at $75 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said

"The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has requested to buy Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Cross Domain Solutions (CDS); High Assurance devices; Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers; communications equipment; requirements analysis; engineering; technical services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $75 million," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the department of state "has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale." The preliminary approval of the sale comes in the midst of US Congressman Mike Gallagher's visit to Taiwan on Thursday. During the bilateral meeting, outgoing Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen thanked US officials for helping the island strengthen its defense capabilities as the countries seek to maintain regional peace.Tensions between the United States and China soared in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

