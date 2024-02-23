https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/us-lawmakers-travel-to-taiwan-in-show-of-solidarity-against-china-1116929517.html

US Lawmakers Travel to Taiwan in Show of Solidarity Against China

US Lawmakers Travel to Taiwan in Show of Solidarity Against China

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including a recent trip by US lawmakers to Taiwan amid increased tensions with Beijing.

2024-02-23T04:01+0000

2024-02-23T04:01+0000

2024-02-23T09:33+0000

the backstory

taiwan

joe biden

ukraine

israel

lebanon

gaza strip

migration

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116931208_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_006b0f8c7d7ee2494a3a671089408e66.png

U.S. Lawmakers Travel to Taiwan in Show of Solidarity Against China On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including a recent trip by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan amid increased tensions with Beijing.

In the opening hour, Rachel hosted Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur who discussed the Biden administration's failed border policies that furthered the migration crisis.Following a discussion on the migration crisis, Rachel spoke to Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the former FBI information who was accused of lying about the Biden family's foreign business deals, but suddenly is considered a trustworthy source on Russia.Rachel opened the final hour of the show with a discussion on the Israeli-Lebanese border conflict. Independent journalist Julia Kassem joined the show to talk about the latest Israeli strikes that killed several civilians in southern Lebanon.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the US congressional delegation that traveled to Taipei this week to meet with the Taiwanese government.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

taiwan

ukraine

israel

lebanon

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

biden failed border policy, tensions over taiwan, us lawmakers trip to taiwan, biden family business in ukraine, israel-lebanon tensions