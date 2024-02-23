https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/us-lawmakers-travel-to-taiwan-in-show-of-solidarity-against-china-1116929517.html
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including a recent trip by US lawmakers to Taiwan amid increased tensions with Beijing.
In the opening hour, Rachel hosted Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur who discussed the Biden administration's failed border policies that furthered the migration crisis.Following a discussion on the migration crisis, Rachel spoke to Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the former FBI information who was accused of lying about the Biden family's foreign business deals, but suddenly is considered a trustworthy source on Russia.Rachel opened the final hour of the show with a discussion on the Israeli-Lebanese border conflict. Independent journalist Julia Kassem joined the show to talk about the latest Israeli strikes that killed several civilians in southern Lebanon.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the US congressional delegation that traveled to Taipei this week to meet with the Taiwanese government.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:01 GMT 23.02.2024
In the opening hour, Rachel hosted Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur who discussed the Biden administration's failed border policies that furthered the migration crisis.
Following a discussion on the migration crisis, Rachel spoke to Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the former FBI information who was accused of lying about the Biden family's foreign business deals, but suddenly is considered a trustworthy source on Russia.
Rachel opened the final hour of the show with a discussion on the Israeli-Lebanese border conflict. Independent journalist Julia Kassem joined the show to talk about the latest Israeli strikes that killed several civilians in southern Lebanon.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the US congressional delegation that traveled to Taipei this week to meet with the Taiwanese government.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM