https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/watch-russian-servicemen-dodge-ukrainian-kamikaze-drone-in-special-op-zone-1116934407.html
Watch Russian Servicemen Dodge Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Servicemen Dodge Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone in Special Op Zone
Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu earlier said that the town of Avdeyvka was captured last week with minimal losses.
2024-02-23T08:41+0000
2024-02-23T08:41+0000
2024-02-23T08:41+0000
russia
ukraine
avdeyevka
russia's special operation in ukraine
servicemen
buggy
drone attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116933633_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_925d5d0522ae95587a300eddcaee39f7.jpg
Soldiers of the Tsentr (Center) battlegroup of the Russian Armed Forces have managed to evade a Ukrainian FPV (First Person View) kamikaze drone in Avdeyevka.In a video obtained by Sputnik, several Russian soldiers can be seen riding in a buggy and then tracking the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicle flying toward them.The footage then shows a driver of the buggy accelerating and maneuvering, while other soldiers prepare to jump out of the vehicle. An explosion is then heard next to the car, causing only minor injuries to the soldiers, who exchange pleasantries and then move on.A Tsentr serviceman with the call sign Vesna told reporters earlier that Ukrainian FPV drones began appearing frequently over Avdeyevka after Russian troops took full control of the town last week.
russia
ukraine
avdeyevka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116933633_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b388f94c0f9077c680cc9b4609a77719.jpg
Russian soldiers dodge Ukrainian drone
Russian soldiers dodge Ukrainian drone
2024-02-23T08:41+0000
true
PT0M48S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian servicemen, russia's liberation of avdeyevka, ukrainian drone attack, russian soldiers surviving ukrainian drone attack
russian servicemen, russia's liberation of avdeyevka, ukrainian drone attack, russian soldiers surviving ukrainian drone attack
Watch Russian Servicemen Dodge Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone in Special Op Zone
Russian troops continue to advance in the special operation zone after liberating the town of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk region last week.
Soldiers of the Tsentr (Center) battlegroup
of the Russian Armed Forces have managed to evade a Ukrainian FPV (First Person View) kamikaze drone in Avdeyevka.
In a video obtained by Sputnik, several Russian soldiers can be seen riding in a buggy and then tracking the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicle flying toward them.
The footage then shows a driver of the buggy accelerating and maneuvering, while other soldiers prepare to jump out of the vehicle. An explosion is then heard next to the car, causing only minor injuries to the soldiers, who exchange pleasantries and then move on.
A Tsentr serviceman with the call sign Vesna told reporters earlier that Ukrainian FPV drones began appearing frequently over Avdeyevka after Russian troops took full control of the town
last week.