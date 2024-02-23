https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/watch-russian-servicemen-dodge-ukrainian-kamikaze-drone-in-special-op-zone-1116934407.html

Watch Russian Servicemen Dodge Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone in Special Op Zone

Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu earlier said that the town of Avdeyvka was captured last week with minimal losses.

Soldiers of the Tsentr (Center) battlegroup of the Russian Armed Forces have managed to evade a Ukrainian FPV (First Person View) kamikaze drone in Avdeyevka.In a video obtained by Sputnik, several Russian soldiers can be seen riding in a buggy and then tracking the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicle flying toward them.The footage then shows a driver of the buggy accelerating and maneuvering, while other soldiers prepare to jump out of the vehicle. An explosion is then heard next to the car, causing only minor injuries to the soldiers, who exchange pleasantries and then move on.A Tsentr serviceman with the call sign Vesna told reporters earlier that Ukrainian FPV drones began appearing frequently over Avdeyevka after Russian troops took full control of the town last week.

