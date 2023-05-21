https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/russian-tsentr-group-of-forces-inflicts-damage-on-ukrainian-troops---mod-1110494267.html
Russian Tsentr Group of Forces Inflicts Damage on Ukrainian Troops - MoD
Russian Tsentr Group of Forces Inflicts Damage on Ukrainian Troops - MoD
Russian forces have uncovered the movements of two Ukrainian brigades and one regiment and have inflicted fire damage on the enemy, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
2023-05-21T04:12+0000
2023-05-21T04:12+0000
2023-05-21T04:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
defense ministry
russia
ukraine
smerch
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110285682_0:0:1508:848_1920x0_80_0_0_2a501abbe611c7399193d17c26fd3210.png
"... by means of intelligence of the Tsentr Group of Forces, the movement of personnel on the equipment of the 66th mechanized brigade, the 58th motorized brigade of the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] and the 15th regiment of the national guard of Ukraine was uncovered. As a result of the fire impact of artillery units of the Tsentr Group, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that, in the Krasny Liman direction, the crew of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system hit the positions of the Ukrainian military in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/over-170-enemy-targets-hit-in-krasny-liman-direction---russian-defense-ministry-1110135497.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110285682_189:0:1320:848_1920x0_80_0_0_c9731ed8077d1e7564897dbc2bae9b2d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian tsentr group of forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian brigades
russian tsentr group of forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian brigades
Russian Tsentr Group of Forces Inflicts Damage on Ukrainian Troops - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have uncovered the movements of two Ukrainian brigades and one regiment and have inflicted fire damage on the enemy, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"... by means of intelligence of the Tsentr Group of Forces, the movement of personnel on the equipment of the 66th mechanized brigade, the 58th motorized brigade of the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] and the 15th regiment of the national guard of Ukraine was uncovered. As a result of the fire impact of artillery units of the Tsentr Group, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that, in the Krasny Liman direction
, the crew of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system hit the positions of the Ukrainian military in the region.