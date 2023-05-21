International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Tsentr Group of Forces Inflicts Damage on Ukrainian Troops - MoD
Russian Tsentr Group of Forces Inflicts Damage on Ukrainian Troops - MoD
Russian forces have uncovered the movements of two Ukrainian brigades and one regiment and have inflicted fire damage on the enemy, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"... by means of intelligence of the Tsentr Group of Forces, the movement of personnel on the equipment of the 66th mechanized brigade, the 58th motorized brigade of the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] and the 15th regiment of the national guard of Ukraine was uncovered. As a result of the fire impact of artillery units of the Tsentr Group, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that, in the Krasny Liman direction, the crew of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system hit the positions of the Ukrainian military in the region.
Russian Tsentr Group of Forces Inflicts Damage on Ukrainian Troops - MoD

04:12 GMT 21.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have uncovered the movements of two Ukrainian brigades and one regiment and have inflicted fire damage on the enemy, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"... by means of intelligence of the Tsentr Group of Forces, the movement of personnel on the equipment of the 66th mechanized brigade, the 58th motorized brigade of the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] and the 15th regiment of the national guard of Ukraine was uncovered. As a result of the fire impact of artillery units of the Tsentr Group, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that, in the Krasny Liman direction, the crew of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system hit the positions of the Ukrainian military in the region.
