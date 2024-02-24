International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/has-enigma-of-one-of-lifes-vital-chemical-compounds-been-unraveled-1116948295.html
Has Enigma of One of Life's Vital Chemical Compounds Been Unraveled?
Has Enigma of One of Life's Vital Chemical Compounds Been Unraveled?
A group of researchers has suggested that their discovery offers insights into how life on Earth may have originated.
2024-02-24T10:57+0000
2024-02-24T10:57+0000
beyond politics
university college london (ucl)
mars
society
science & tech
earth
chemistry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083066423_0:133:1281:853_1920x0_80_0_0_3450cadaba3a212be6d70f5de9ab2054.jpg
Chemists from the University College London have produced pantethine, a chemical compound integral to the origins of life on Earth, in a laboratory, according to findings published in the scientific journal Science.Initial attempts to produce pantethine began in 1995, but researchers only got scarce quantities of the compound through methods impossible on prehistoric Earth. Hence, researchers concluded that pantethine had no part in the origin of life.However, this new study by British scientists has synthesized significant amounts of pantethine. They accomplished this by using water maintained at room temperature containing hydrogen cyanide, a compound that could be found in abundance on Earth in ancient times.The researchers believe that the discovery of pantethine offers insights into how life may have originated on our planet. They suggested that lakes and other large bodies of water could have been the cradle of life, rather than oceans, with their high chemical concentrations.Prior scientific investigations also indicated the possibility of prehistoric life on Mars.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/mit-scientists-use-new-innovative-technique-to-explore-river-systems-on-mars--titan-1111804654.html
mars
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083066423_0:0:1137:853_1920x0_80_0_0_84549cbae0b1bed674d4a6ce60d5a11a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pantethine synthesis, origins of life on earth, prehistoric life on mars, vitamin b5 active form, cellular energy production, coenzyme a, vitamin b5.
pantethine synthesis, origins of life on earth, prehistoric life on mars, vitamin b5 active form, cellular energy production, coenzyme a, vitamin b5.

Has Enigma of One of Life's Vital Chemical Compounds Been Unraveled?

10:57 GMT 24.02.2024
CC BY 4.0 / Stoyko Sabotanov / Chemical laboratory, test tubesChemical laboratory, test tubes
Chemical laboratory, test tubes - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
CC BY 4.0 / Stoyko Sabotanov / Chemical laboratory, test tubes
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Chimauchem Nwosu
All materials
A group of researchers has suggested that their discovery offers insights into how life on Earth may have originated.
Chemists from the University College London have produced pantethine, a chemical compound integral to the origins of life on Earth, in a laboratory, according to findings published in the scientific journal Science.

Pantethine, derived from pantetheine, is the active form of vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid. It plays a vital role as the primary component of coenzyme A, facilitating the movement of fats within cells and aiding cellular energy production.

Initial attempts to produce pantethine began in 1995, but researchers only got scarce quantities of the compound through methods impossible on prehistoric Earth. Hence, researchers concluded that pantethine had no part in the origin of life.
Images from the Cassini mission show river networks draining into lakes in Titan's north polar region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
Beyond Politics
MIT Scientists Use New Innovative Technique to Explore River Systems on Mars & Titan
11 July 2023, 01:51 GMT
However, this new study by British scientists has synthesized significant amounts of pantethine. They accomplished this by using water maintained at room temperature containing hydrogen cyanide, a compound that could be found in abundance on Earth in ancient times.
The researchers believe that the discovery of pantethine offers insights into how life may have originated on our planet. They suggested that lakes and other large bodies of water could have been the cradle of life, rather than oceans, with their high chemical concentrations.
Prior scientific investigations also indicated the possibility of prehistoric life on Mars.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала