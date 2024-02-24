https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/isolation-due-to-ukraine-gaza-conflicts-signal-end-of-us-hegemony-1116946156.html

Isolation Due to Ukraine, Gaza Conflicts Signal ‘End of US Hegemony'

Long-time war correspondent and analyst Elijah Magnier told Radio Sputnik that the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts are isolating the West and signal the end of US global hegemony.

The US failed in its goal to isolate and divide Russia but did succeed in its unstated goal of deindustrializing Europe, war correspondent and analyst Elijah Magnier told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Thursday.“Fifty nations gathered to defeat Russia and they failed… Ukraine has been defeated and Europe is defeated,” Magnier added, noting later that Russia’s economy is doing much better than Europe’s.In addition, the conflict in Gaza has wiped out any remaining pretense of Western moral superiority. “We are confronted [with] the war on Gaza, where none of [that] moral ground is translated into punishment of those who are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. This is where, today, the Americans are completely isolated, along with their European partners.”America can only survive through wars, Magnier argued, resulting in NATO threatening war with China when it cannot handle much weaker adversaries.Co-host Wilmer Leon brought up what he believes to be the “unstated” goal of the war in Ukraine, “the de-industrialization of Europe” which, unlike the stated goal of defeating Russia, “seems to be doing quite well.”Magnier agreed and expressed shock that Germany has seemingly declined to react. “The Nord Stream II pipeline was blown up and the Germans refused to investigate the terrorist act,” noting that energy prices are rising throughout Europe, even though there are still some European countries buying Russian gas. “When energy is unaffordable… there is a migration of European industry to the United States where energy is cheaper.”“This is [how] the Americans succeeded in putting the Europeans, literally, on the floor, and this is something that Europeans understand, realize, [and] are fully aware of, but, surprisingly, they're not really reacting and stopping all this useless war that is [leading] them nowhere but to the destruction of the European industry and economy.”

