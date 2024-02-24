https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/republican-border-states-derailed-bidens-migration-policy-1116944633.html
Republican Border States Derailed Biden's Migration Policy
Explore the latest episode of Fault Lines, where hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a compelling blend of national and global news. This installment puts the spotlight on President Joe Biden’s new migration policy plan.
During the opening hour, Fault Lines spoke to reporter Anna Ge about American lawmakers visiting Taiwan and assuring the island that they will stand by it in the face of pressure from China.During the second hour, Fault Lines welcomed U.S. Candidate for Michigan Senate and a Renowned Physician Dr. Sherry O’Donnell to discuss the upcoming Michigan presidential primary. Discover the preferences of Michigan residents, particularly within its Arab community, regarding President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.In the final hour, Fault Lines engaged in a conversation with Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur concerning the potential consequences of Biden's proposed asylum regulations aimed at managing the influx of unauthorized foreign nationals.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:02 GMT 24.02.2024 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 24.02.2024)
During the opening hour, Fault Lines spoke to reporter Anna Ge about American lawmakers visiting Taiwan and assuring the island that they will stand by it in the face of pressure from China.
During the second hour, Fault Lines welcomed U.S. Candidate for Michigan Senate and a Renowned Physician Dr. Sherry O’Donnell to discuss the upcoming Michigan presidential primary. Discover the preferences of Michigan residents, particularly within its Arab community, regarding President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
In the final hour, Fault Lines engaged in a conversation with Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur concerning the potential consequences of Biden's proposed asylum regulations aimed at managing the influx of unauthorized foreign nationals.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM