25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Forces out of Ammo, Weapons - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Says
Ukrainian Forces out of Ammo, Weapons - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Says
Ukrainian troops are suffering from a major shortage of artillery ammunition and other weapons, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with CNN.
"We are suffering from a severe shortage of artillery shells and other types of weapons," Kuleba said. He added that Ukrainian troops are under pressure from superior Russian forces. The White House had previously warned that the funds at its disposal to support Ukraine are exhausted, and there will be no new supplies of weapons and ammunition until the US Congress approves additional funding. Last April, Russia sent a note of protest to NATO on account of its weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said that any such deliveries would be a legitimate target for the Russian military and that NATO is "playing with fire".
Ukrainian Forces out of Ammo, Weapons - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Says

21:03 GMT 24.02.2024
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaAmmunition is hanging from a tree branch as a Ukrainian serviceman walks by during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region
Ammunition is hanging from a tree branch as a Ukrainian serviceman walks by during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Ukrainian troops are suffering from a major shortage of artillery ammunition and other weapons, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with CNN.
"We are suffering from a severe shortage of artillery shells and other types of weapons," Kuleba said.
He added that Ukrainian troops are under pressure from superior Russian forces. The White House had previously warned that the funds at its disposal to support Ukraine are exhausted, and there will be no new supplies of weapons and ammunition until the US Congress approves additional funding.
Last April, Russia sent a note of protest to NATO on account of its weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said that any such deliveries would be a legitimate target for the Russian military and that NATO is "playing with fire".
