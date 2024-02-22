https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/why-us-fails-to-plan-sustainment-for-arms-in-ukraine-1116923459.html

Why US Fails to Plan Sustainment for Arms in Ukraine

The US and its allies do not think twice before sending weapons that is only designed for short-term use to the Kiev regime, military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) provided Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, M1 Abrams tanks, and Patriot air defense interceptors last year without a long-term sustainment plan, according to the Pentagon’s Inspector General Robert Storch. He warned that even though the DoD is currently working on developing such a plan, "the lack of foresight in this matter is concerning, and should be rectified promptly."As an example, he referred to the recently liberated town of Avdeyevka, where the Bradley armored vehicles were earlier “simply drowned in the mud”, failing to move forward.He explained that the Bradleys’ performance ­in Avdeyevka – as well as the no-show of the Abrams – are only natural because "plenty of efforts are needed to maintain these computerized military hardware pieces and prepare them for firing."When it comes to the shortage of spare parts and trained personnel for Ukraine’s Western-supplied military equipment, one should also bear in mind that these weapons are clearly not designed for long-term use, according to the Russian expert.He recalled that as for high-end tanks, such as the Abrams, their entire engine life support system needs to be purged every 12 hours of operation because the engine can break down. "And if the engine breaks down, the full-fledged replacement is needed, work that Ukrainians won’t be able to do on their own," the expert added.The Washington-Warsaw ties were tarnished last year due to the influx of Ukrainian grain into the EU. Poland, along with Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free imports of Ukrainian grain after EU-imposed restrictions expired in September 2023.After Ukraine responded by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization, the country's Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka warned that Kiev would withdraw its WTO complaint against the three EU countries if they provided guarantees that they would not restrict grain exports in the future.

