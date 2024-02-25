https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/belarusian-elections-voter-turnout-reaches-7298---central-election-commission-1116981539.html
Belarusian Elections Voter Turnout Reaches 72.98% - Central Election Commission
Belarusian Elections Voter Turnout Reaches 72.98% - Central Election Commission
The total voter turnout in the Belarusian parliamentary and local elections on a single voting day reached 72.98% by the time of polling stations closing, Belarusian Central Election Commission Chairman Igor Karpenko said on Sunday.
2024-02-25T21:35+0000
2024-02-25T21:35+0000
2024-02-25T21:35+0000
world
belarus
voting
parliamentary elections
minsk
voters
democracy
democratic elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116980814_0:0:2655:1494_1920x0_80_0_0_3dde6c1b9e956485383dbb0cd605060e.jpg
"All polling stations have closed and the counting of votes has begun ... According to the turnout as of 8 p.m. [17:00 GMT], the turnout in the republic amounted to 72.98%," Karpenko told a briefing. Belarusians voted on Sunday to elect 12,514 deputies of local councils and 110 members of the parliament's lower house for a period of five years. As many as 263 candidates applied for deputy seats in the lower house and 18,800 for seats in local councils. All four parties registered in the country nominated their candidates. A member of the Russian lower house delegation that observed the elections, Artem Turov, said that Minsk held the elections in full accordance with its national legislation, with no violations potentially influencing the results observed. The turnout for the 2019 parliamentary elections in Belarus was 77.4%, while in 2016 it was 74.7%. In the 2020 presidential election, the turnout was 84.3%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/inclusive-parliamentary-elections-belarus-welcomes-21-russian-candidates-to-the-ballot-1116956821.html
belarus
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116980814_0:0:2655:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_c3e58c7788a73fffe892cb26af2635dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
elections in belarus, belarusian elections, belarussian elections, parliamentary elections, voting process, belarusian parliament, belarussian parliament, belarusian voters, belarussian voters, vote results in belarus, voter turnout, direct elections, direct election, democracy, real democracy, true democracy, democracy in belarus, authoritarian regime in belarus, belarussian authoritarianism, belarussian authoritarianism
elections in belarus, belarusian elections, belarussian elections, parliamentary elections, voting process, belarusian parliament, belarussian parliament, belarusian voters, belarussian voters, vote results in belarus, voter turnout, direct elections, direct election, democracy, real democracy, true democracy, democracy in belarus, authoritarian regime in belarus, belarussian authoritarianism, belarussian authoritarianism
Belarusian Elections Voter Turnout Reaches 72.98% - Central Election Commission
MINSK (Sputnik) - The total voter turnout in the Belarusian parliamentary and local elections on a single voting day reached 72.98% by the time of polling stations closing, Belarusian Central Election Commission Chairman Igor Karpenko said on Sunday.
"All polling stations have closed and the counting of votes has begun ... According to the turnout as of 8 p.m. [17:00 GMT], the turnout in the republic amounted to 72.98%," Karpenko told a briefing.
Belarusians voted on Sunday to elect 12,514 deputies of local councils and 110 members of the parliament's lower house for a period of five years. As many as 263 candidates applied for deputy seats in the lower house and 18,800 for seats in local councils. All four parties registered in the country nominated their candidates. A member of the Russian lower house delegation that observed the elections, Artem Turov, said that Minsk held the elections in full accordance with its national legislation, with no violations potentially influencing the results observed.
The turnout for the 2019 parliamentary elections in Belarus was 77.4%, while in 2016 it was 74.7%. In the 2020 presidential election, the turnout was 84.3%.