https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/russian-troops-enter-village-of-rabotino-in-zaporozhye-region---governor-1116979879.html

Russian Troops Enter Village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region - Governor

Russian Troops Enter Village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region - Governor

The Russian army has entered the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region and keeps advancing in this direction, with the Ukrainian armed forces losing "thousands" of people and a huge amount of equipment, regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told Sputnik on Sunday.

2024-02-25T19:04+0000

2024-02-25T19:04+0000

2024-02-25T19:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporozhye region

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116979707_0:185:3017:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e848c58ac6e56508fca79b5882018e29.jpg

"The village of Robotyne until recently remained the main symbol of the summer counteroffensive for Ukraine: the Ukrainian armed forces paid a heavy price of thousands of human lives for this piece of crippled land and lost a huge amount of equipment. And as it turned out, in vain! The situation at the front has changed radically: our valiant soldiers entered Rabotino, completely neutralizing the short-term success of the Ukrainian armed forces," Balitsky said. The Russian army continues to systematically and persistently advance in this direction, "grinding down" the Ukrainian forces, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/watch-russian-forces-take-ukrainian-positions-around-rabotino-1114861815.html

zaporozhye region

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, rabotino, robotyne, russian forces take robotyne, zaporizhzhia region