25.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Enter Village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region - Governor
Russian Troops Enter Village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region - Governor
The Russian army has entered the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region and keeps advancing in this direction, with the Ukrainian armed forces losing "thousands" of people and a huge amount of equipment, regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told Sputnik on Sunday.
"The village of Robotyne until recently remained the main symbol of the summer counteroffensive for Ukraine: the Ukrainian armed forces paid a heavy price of thousands of human lives for this piece of crippled land and lost a huge amount of equipment. And as it turned out, in vain! The situation at the front has changed radically: our valiant soldiers entered Rabotino, completely neutralizing the short-term success of the Ukrainian armed forces," Balitsky said. The Russian army continues to systematically and persistently advance in this direction, "grinding down" the Ukrainian forces, the official added.
russian special military operation, rabotino, robotyne, russian forces take robotyne, zaporizhzhia region
russian special military operation, rabotino, robotyne, russian forces take robotyne, zaporizhzhia region

Russian Troops Enter Village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region - Governor

19:04 GMT 25.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army has entered the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region and keeps advancing in this direction, with the Ukrainian armed forces losing "thousands" of people and a huge amount of equipment, regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told Sputnik on Sunday.
"The village of Robotyne until recently remained the main symbol of the summer counteroffensive for Ukraine: the Ukrainian armed forces paid a heavy price of thousands of human lives for this piece of crippled land and lost a huge amount of equipment. And as it turned out, in vain! The situation at the front has changed radically: our valiant soldiers entered Rabotino, completely neutralizing the short-term success of the Ukrainian armed forces," Balitsky said.
The Russian army continues to systematically and persistently advance in this direction, "grinding down" the Ukrainian forces, the official added.
