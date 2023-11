https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/watch-russian-forces-take-ukrainian-positions-around-rabotino-1114861815.html

Watch Russian Forces Take Ukrainian Positions Around Rabotino

In a swift attack on Ukrainian positions in the Rabotino settlement area, the Russian fighters demonstrated their military prowess by neutralizing an enemy stronghold amidst the forested terrain in the Zaporozhye region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of its troops taking Ukrainian positions and capturing several enemy soldiers.This successful mission underscores the vital role of advanced technology in modern warfare, particularly the use of attack drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The Russian forces, demonstrating superior tactics and technological edge, employed these drones to efficiently identify and suppress enemy firing points before launching an assault on the Ukrainian stronghold. The precision and effectiveness of UAVs have become a game changer in the Ukrainian conflict, enabling Russian forces to execute operations with minimal risk and maximum efficacy. Not only do drones ensure the safety of Russian servicemen, but also minimize collateral damage. Following reports of mass desertions and severe morale drop, Ukrainian soldiers have been increasingly surrendering to the Russian troops in recent months. The Ukrainian soldiers decide more and more often to avoid dying for Zelensky's corrupt regime in a NATO proxy conflict.

