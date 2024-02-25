International
UN Agency for Palestine Refugees Calls Suspension of Funding by Some Nations 'Insane'
UN Agency for Palestine Refugees Calls Suspension of Funding by Some Nations 'Insane'
The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) considers the recent suspension of its funding by a number of nations to be "insane," as it put the department in a very difficult financial situation, UNRWA spokeswoman Tamara Alrifai said on Sunday.
"For an organisation with the scope of UNRWA, this is insane ... It's insane that we've survived so long without a financial safety net," Alrifai told UK newspaper The Observer. The agency has been forced to ask for additional money from countries that have not yet suspended their funding, the spokeswoman said, adding that one of UNRWA's main tasks was raising money to pay for the work of its employees. The UN agency is concerned that such a severe funding crisis will affect its ability to feed people, operate shelters and provide health services, the spokeswoman explained. UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in the Gaza Strip, with over 2 million people depending on it for their survival. In January, Israel shared data with the agency's leadership on the alleged involvement of some of its staff members in the October 7 Hamas attack and vowed to hold accountable anyone involved in "acts of terror." The United States, Finland, Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and some other countries responded by suspending funding for the agency. In early February, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed an independent review panel led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to examine UNRWA activities. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 29,606 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
UN Agency for Palestine Refugees Calls Suspension of Funding by Some Nations 'Insane'

21:07 GMT 25.02.2024
© AP Photo / John MinchilloBags of foodstuffs provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as Palestinians collect food aid following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021
Bags of foodstuffs provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as Palestinians collect food aid following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2024
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) considers the recent suspension of its funding by a number of nations to be "insane," as it put the department in a very difficult financial situation, UNRWA spokeswoman Tamara Alrifai said on Sunday.
"For an organisation with the scope of UNRWA, this is insane ... It's insane that we've survived so long without a financial safety net," Alrifai told UK newspaper The Observer.
The agency has been forced to ask for additional money from countries that have not yet suspended their funding, the spokeswoman said, adding that one of UNRWA's main tasks was raising money to pay for the work of its employees.
"We're facing unprecedented demand for services. The impact of the donors' freeze is not only on our ability to respond to a humanitarian crisis of epic magnitude, but all our operations across the region," Arifai was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The UN agency is concerned that such a severe funding crisis will affect its ability to feed people, operate shelters and provide health services, the spokeswoman explained.
People inspect the damage following Israeli bombardment in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on December 29, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2024
Analysis
As Palestinians in Gaza Face Mass Famine, US & Allies Cut Funding to UN Aid Agency
28 January, 00:07 GMT
UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in the Gaza Strip, with over 2 million people depending on it for their survival. In January, Israel shared data with the agency's leadership on the alleged involvement of some of its staff members in the October 7 Hamas attack and vowed to hold accountable anyone involved in "acts of terror." The United States, Finland, Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and some other countries responded by suspending funding for the agency. In early February, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed an independent review panel led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to examine UNRWA activities.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 29,606 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
