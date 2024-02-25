https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/wests-sanctions-on-russian-diamonds-may-severely-harm-trade--inflate-prices-1116971743.html

West's Sanctions on Russian Diamonds May 'Severely Harm Trade' & 'Inflate Prices'
2024-02-25

Industry leaders warn of devastating fallout from West's sanctions on Russian diamonds.

Leading global diamond producers have sounded the alarm over expanded sanctions against Russian diamonds by the G7.Gemstone cutters say the move is fraught with devastating consequences for the industry. There are concerns the restrictions will harm small and medium businesses in the US, trigger diamond shortages, and inflate prices for the gems.Russia holds first place among the world's rough diamond producers, accounting for roughly one third of the world’s supply and mining close to 42 million carats in 2022. Botswana in southern Africa is in second-place, with 75 percent of rough stones extracted going to the international diamond conglomerate De Beers.The European Union (EU) followed suit, declaring that “as of 1 September 2024, the ban will be expanded to include lab-grown diamonds, jewellery, and watches incorporating diamonds with a weight of 0.5 carat and above.”Martin Rapaport, chairman of the Rapaport Group, founder of the Rapaport Diamond Report and the RapNet online diamond trading network, has emphatically warned that incoming new restrictions may “severely harm the US diamond and jewellery trade.” He urged others in the industry sharing his concerns to sign the Rapaport US Diamond Protocol (USDP).Diamond giant De Beers, now a subsidiary of Anglo American, and Botswana's state-owned Okavango Diamond Company have also been unnerved by looming sanctions on Russia’s diamonds, urging the G7 to consider the “unintended consequences.”"Effectively (African producers) would be forced to send all their diamonds in one direction rather than choosing... (and) ethical African diamonds would become much more expensive," De Beers CEO Al Cook said on the sidelines of the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town earlier in February. He stressed that sanctions should be tailored so they do not create "terrible side effects."Questions have been raised over where and how a diamond's country of origin can be determined. Belgium has pitched its port of Antwerp as a site for checking imports. An estimated 84 percent of the world's rough diamonds and 50 percent of cut diamonds pass through Antwerp, dubbed the diamond capital of the world.Representatives of the Surat diamond industry in Gujarat, India, which heavily depends on imports of uncut gems from Russia, have also warned of dire fallout from the sanctions on Russia diamonds."This will give a major blow to the Surat diamond industry as nearly one third of the diamonds that are polished in Surat are from Russia,” said Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).Overall, India is home to 90 percent of the world's diamond cutting and polishing industry.It is not yet clear what tracing systems the expanded sanctions against Russia's diamonds will require, as its outlines remain vague. But industry experts agree it is likely to be very costly and fraught with logistical nightmares.Western countries’ attempts to crack down on Russian diamond exports may lead to supply-chain disruption, harming the industry as a whole, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, told Sputnik last year. He added that attempts to prevent Russian diamond exports are non-market oriented.The Russian Finance Ministry said attempts by Western countries in recent years to label Russian diamonds as "bloody" were nothing but "political demagogy," adding that diamond sales have financed the development of social infrastructure in the country.

