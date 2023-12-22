https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/biden-orders-import-restrictions-on-russian-diamonds-seafood--white-house-1115751341.html
Biden Orders Import Restrictions on Russian Diamonds, Seafood – White House
US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order (E.O.) imposing restrictions on imports of certain Russian goods, including diamonds and seafood, the White House said on Friday
The executive order will ban the imports of certain products mined, extracted, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in Russia, even if these products are later reprocessed in a third country. The Biden administration also plans to ban the imports of certain products harvested in Russian waters or by Russia-flagged vessels. Restrictions will apply even to goods transformed in a third country, according to the statement. "The Department of the Treasury intends to issue a determination identifying specific types of seafood that will be subject to this prohibition," the statement added. The new executive order will also provide additional authorities to sanction financial institutions that facilitate significant transactions relating to Russia’s military industrial base.
