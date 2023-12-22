https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/biden-orders-import-restrictions-on-russian-diamonds-seafood--white-house-1115751341.html

Biden Orders Import Restrictions on Russian Diamonds, Seafood – White House

Biden Orders Import Restrictions on Russian Diamonds, Seafood – White House

US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order (E.O.) imposing restrictions on imports of certain Russian goods, including diamonds and seafood, the White House said on Friday

2023-12-22T14:28+0000

2023-12-22T14:28+0000

2023-12-22T14:28+0000

joe biden

russia

treasury

white house

us sanctions

western sanctions

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/03/1115351528_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_e904066158ee3871bc414f0c95c3f23c.jpg

The executive order will ban the imports of certain products mined, extracted, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in Russia, even if these products are later reprocessed in a third country. The Biden administration also plans to ban the imports of certain products harvested in Russian waters or by Russia-flagged vessels. Restrictions will apply even to goods transformed in a third country, according to the statement. "The Department of the Treasury intends to issue a determination identifying specific types of seafood that will be subject to this prohibition," the statement added. The new executive order will also provide additional authorities to sanction financial institutions that facilitate significant transactions relating to Russia’s military industrial base.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/eu-approves-12th-anti-russia-sanctions-package-targeting-over-140-people-and-entities-1115664221.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

white house against russia, anti-russian sanctions, sanctions against russia, us sanctions against russia, eu sanctions against russia