https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/era-of-wests-maritime-hegemony-has-reached-its-end-houthis-say-1116998334.html

Era of West’s Maritime Hegemony Has Reached Its End, Houthis Say

Era of West’s Maritime Hegemony Has Reached Its End, Houthis Say

Despite lacking any sort of blue water navy or even much of a brown water fleet beyond machinegun-armed gunboats, the Yemeni militia has managed to put a giant dent in international shipping through the Red Sea chokepoint linking Europe and Asia, with the volume of maritime traffic through the nearby Suez Canal dropping by as much as 40 percent.

2024-02-26T17:57+0000

2024-02-26T17:57+0000

2024-02-26T17:57+0000

world

red sea

yemen

israel

middle east

houthi

houthis

european union (eu)

suez canal

red sea crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115928625_0:0:535:301_1920x0_80_0_0_be843882d124c46582823417962bc25f.jpg

The era of Western dominance of international waters has reached its end and the US and its allies will have to deal with it, Houthi government Defense Minister Mohamed al-Atifi has said.Suggesting that Yemen’s naval forces have “redefined” the concept of regional maritime security, al-Atifi stressed that the Houthis would continue their military operations in the Red Sea as long as the Israeli aggression in Gaza continues, and “as long as blood continues to flow through our veins.”“We are custodians over the navigational course in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait,” al-Atifi said.The Houthis campaign of ship hijackings, missile and drone attacks across the Red Sea have turned into an economic and security nightmare for Tel Aviv, Washington and Brussels, with the United States and the European Union setting up two separate missions in the strategic body of water in an attempt to halt Houthi attacks and degrade the militia’s military capabilities.Along with cratering activity at Israel’s Red Sea port facilities, the Houthi campaign has had a dramatic impact on global shipping costs, sending insurance prices skyrocketing, leading to longer shipping times, contributing to a spike in energy costs, disrupting global supply chains and triggering a global shortage of oil tankers.The US-led response to the Houthis’ Red Sea campaign has included a series of deadly air and missile strikes inside Yemen beginning on January 12, but the militia, which has already faced and repelled far more intense aerial bombardment by a US-backed Gulf coalition from 2015-2023, has vowed to continue its operations until the Gaza conflict ends.General al-Atifi warned in December that the Red Sea would become the US-led coalition’s “graveyard” “if the alliance decides to take any action against Yemen.”“We tell them from the Red Sea that we are the ones who will put a painful end to American hegemony,” the defense minister added in a speech last month.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/us-officials-admit-use-of-force-against-houthis-not-working--reports-1116945998.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/red-sea-crisis-triggers-shortage-of-oil-tankers-1116986040.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/eu-mission-in-red-sea-will-be-led-by-italy-france-greece---hungarian-foreign-minister-1116883989.html

red sea

yemen

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why are the houthis blockading the red sea, how hard has the houthis' red sea campaign hit global shipping