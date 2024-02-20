https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/eu-mission-in-red-sea-will-be-led-by-italy-france-greece---hungarian-foreign-minister-1116883989.html
EU Mission in Red Sea Will Be Led by Italy, France, Greece - Hungarian Foreign Minister
EU Mission in Red Sea Will Be Led by Italy, France, Greece - Hungarian Foreign Minister
The EU naval mission to protect navigation in the Red Sea from Yemen's Houthi movement will be led by Italy, France and Greece, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
2024-02-20T03:20+0000
2024-02-20T03:20+0000
2024-02-20T03:39+0000
world
europe
peter szijjarto
antonio tajani
italy
france
greece
european union (eu)
houthi
red sea crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115082201_0:4:1400:792_1920x0_80_0_0_73c085126d273bef366cd4e7a94eabd6.png
Earlier on Monday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the European Union approved the launch of the Aspides military operation, with Italy set to take over the command of the forces.Hungary supports the launch of the operation and expects that the United States and the United Kingdom will closely cooperate with the EU countries during the mission, the minister added. Szijjarto also proposed that part of the funds from the European Peace Facility be used to strengthen the protection of Yemen's coastline.The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip.This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/houthis-reportedly-ready-for-new-escalation-if-israel-continues-operation-in-gaza-1116794162.html
italy
france
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115082201_170:0:1231:796_1920x0_80_0_0_feb3e6753517d0acc4e17a800cfc1974.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
who leads eu red sea mission, yemen houthi, italy france greece in red sea, red sea crisis escalation
who leads eu red sea mission, yemen houthi, italy france greece in red sea, red sea crisis escalation
EU Mission in Red Sea Will Be Led by Italy, France, Greece - Hungarian Foreign Minister
03:20 GMT 20.02.2024 (Updated: 03:39 GMT 20.02.2024)
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - The EU naval mission to protect navigation in the Red Sea from Yemen's Houthi movement will be led by Italy, France and Greece, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the European Union approved the launch of the Aspides military operation, with Italy set to take over the command of the forces.
"Today it was decided that we are launching an EU maritime mission … This will be a mission led by Greece, Italy and France, called Aspides; its budget for the first year is limited to 8 million euros [$8.6 million]," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
Hungary supports the launch of the operation and expects that the United States and the United Kingdom will closely cooperate with the EU countries during the mission, the minister added.
Szijjarto also proposed that part of the funds from the European Peace Facility be used to strengthen the protection of Yemen's coastline.
The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip.
This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation
to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions
in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.