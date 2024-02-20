https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/eu-mission-in-red-sea-will-be-led-by-italy-france-greece---hungarian-foreign-minister-1116883989.html

The EU naval mission to protect navigation in the Red Sea from Yemen's Houthi movement will be led by Italy, France and Greece, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Earlier on Monday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the European Union approved the launch of the Aspides military operation, with Italy set to take over the command of the forces.Hungary supports the launch of the operation and expects that the United States and the United Kingdom will closely cooperate with the EU countries during the mission, the minister added. Szijjarto also proposed that part of the funds from the European Peace Facility be used to strengthen the protection of Yemen's coastline.The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip.This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

