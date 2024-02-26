https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/israel-denies-visas-to-aid-workers-as-palestinians-in-gaza-die-of-starvation-1116984130.html
Israel Denies Visas to Aid Workers as Palestinians in Gaza Die of Starvation
Israel Denies Visas to Aid Workers as Palestinians in Gaza Die of Starvation
A two-month-old Palestinian boy in Gaza reportedly died of hunger over the weekend.
2024-02-26T04:01+0000
2024-02-26T04:01+0000
2024-02-26T04:15+0000
world
middle east
palestinians
israel
gaza strip
palestine
united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)
oxfam
amnesty international
hunger
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116984397_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a26f1171a8890e0e46d22281b3fcaef8.jpg
As Israel’s blockade claims lives across the Gaza Strip, the country has refused to renew visas and work permits for relief workers providing essential services to the besieged enclave, it was revealed on Sunday.The policy extends to directors and managers of organizations as well as low level aid workers, according to Faris Arouri of the Association of International Development Agencies. Among the groups targeted are well known and respected organizations like Oxfam, Amnesty International, Action Against Hunger, Catholic Relief Services and Care International.Israel’s Welfare Ministry, the government department responsible for issuing the visas and permits, has claimed the ministry is unable to process a backlog of requests. But Israel has frequently accused relief organizations, whose employees witness the consequences of Israel’s occupation firsthand, of harboring anti-Israel views.Israel has long criticized the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which it sees as perpetuating Palestinians’ identification as refugees. The vendetta was noted in a recent report by the US National Intelligence Council, which described how the Israeli government sees UNRWA as an impediment to their desired final solution. The report found no evidence for Israel’s claims that a handful of UNRWA workers participated in Hamas’ October 7 attack in Israel.Meanwhile, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have begun to succumb to famine as Israel imposes a tight blockade on the enclave. A two-month-old Palestinian boy died of starvation over the weekend, according to Al Jazeera. Over half a million Gazans soon face death from hunger if current conditions continue, observers have warned.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/lockstep-us-support-for-israel-eroding-confidence-of-americans-in-own-government-1116958270.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/un-agency-for-palestine-refugees-says-570000-people-in-gaza-strip-face-dire-hunger-1116327573.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116984397_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_51e4df4919522aaf51fde85e8c04582c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
gaza starvation, gaza famine, gaza deaths from famine, gaza deaths from starvation, israel starving gazans, israel starving palestinians, palestinians starving, israeli blockade, israeli blockade of gaza, israeli blockade of gaza strip, israel denies visas to aid workers, israel denies permits, israel persecuting relief agencies, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
gaza starvation, gaza famine, gaza deaths from famine, gaza deaths from starvation, israel starving gazans, israel starving palestinians, palestinians starving, israeli blockade, israeli blockade of gaza, israeli blockade of gaza strip, israel denies visas to aid workers, israel denies permits, israel persecuting relief agencies, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
Israel Denies Visas to Aid Workers as Palestinians in Gaza Die of Starvation
04:01 GMT 26.02.2024 (Updated: 04:15 GMT 26.02.2024)
A two-month-old Palestinian boy in Gaza reportedly died of hunger over the weekend.
As Israel’s blockade claims lives across the Gaza Strip, the country has refused to renew visas and work permits for relief workers providing essential services to the besieged enclave, it was revealed on Sunday.
The policy extends to directors and managers of organizations as well as low level aid workers, according to Faris Arouri of the Association of International Development Agencies. Among the groups targeted are well known and respected organizations like Oxfam, Amnesty International, Action Against Hunger, Catholic Relief Services and Care International.
“It’s creating a huge bottleneck for organizations,” said Arouri. “More than 60% of expatriate humanitarian workers have had their visas expire in the past few weeks because, as of October 7, the Israeli authorities stopped issuing work visas.”
Israel’s Welfare Ministry, the government department responsible for issuing the visas and permits, has claimed the ministry is unable to process a backlog of requests. But Israel has frequently accused relief organizations
, whose employees witness the consequences of Israel’s occupation firsthand, of harboring anti-Israel views.
Israel has long criticized the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which it sees as perpetuating Palestinians’ identification as refugees. The vendetta was noted
in a recent report by the US National Intelligence Council, which described how the Israeli government sees UNRWA as an impediment to their desired final solution.
The report found no evidence for Israel’s claims that a handful of UNRWA workers participated in Hamas’ October 7 attack in Israel.
Palestinians have been driven into the West Bank and Gaza Strip since 1948, when Zionist settlers ethnically cleansed over 500 Palestinian villages in an event known in Arabic as the Nakba. Zionist leaders considered the act necessary for the establishment of their desired “Jewish state,” which they defined as a nation with a demographic majority of Jews.
Today more than six million ethnic Palestinians are scattered throughout territory controlled by modern day Israel, most of them lacking the political and human rights enjoyed by the Jewish population.
Meanwhile, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have begun to succumb to famine as Israel imposes a tight blockade on the enclave. A two-month-old Palestinian boy died of starvation over the weekend, according
to Al Jazeera. Over half a million Gazans soon face death from hunger if current conditions continue, observers have warned
.