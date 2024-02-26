https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/leaked-details-on-cia-ops-in-ukraine-signal-end-is-near-for-kiev-agency-vet-1116996822.html

Leaked Details on CIA Ops in Ukraine Signal ‘End is Near’ for Kiev: Agency Vet

Leaked Details on CIA Ops in Ukraine Signal ‘End is Near’ for Kiev: Agency Vet

The New York Times published an expose on Sunday about the Central Intelligence Agency’s operations in Ukraine, providing details on the creation of a dozen clandestine intel forward operating bases near Russia’s borders. Sputnik reached out to former CIA officer Larry Johnson to help separate the wheat from the chaff in the NYT’s reporting.

2024-02-26T15:21+0000

2024-02-26T15:21+0000

2024-02-26T15:21+0000

analysis

larry johnson

maria zakharova

valentyn nalyvaichenko

ukraine

russia

kiev

cia

foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116996661_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6c8991d60b6eb10c042bef69ea10428a.jpg

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has dissected Sunday’s NYT story on the CIA’s operations in Ukraine, challenging the newspaper’s assertion that Western intel services’ active involvement in the country began only after the February 2014 Euromaidan coup.NATO countries’ intelligence services worked to establish bases and other infrastructure in Ukraine long before the 2022 escalation, the spokeswoman said, and not only on the border with Russia, but across the country.According to the Times’ account, the CIA created a dozen secret spy bases in Ukraine near Russia over an eight year period going back to 2016, with the intelligence “partnership” supposedly taking “root a decade ago,” after Maidan-appointed spy chief Valentyn Nalyvaichenko contacted then-CIA director John Brennan and the MI6 asking them to help rebuild the Security Service of Ukraine (Ukrainian acronym SBU) “from the ground up.”Lies to Build a Narrative“They’re lying about the US role in those early stages,” says former CIA analyst and State Department Office of Counterterrorism expert Larry Johnson.“You’ve got once piece of disinformation after another” in the story, according to the observer.“And then, they’re saying that it was the United States trying to rein in Ukraine from carrying out all these terrorist attacks. So it’s really like we’re trying to send the message that ‘these attacks on Russia were not the fault of the United States, it was the Ukrainians acting on their own,’” which is another patent falsehood, Johnson said.“We’ve had connections [with Ukrainian anti-Soviet and anti-Russian elements] going back to 1955. I mean the CIA’s role in dealing with the Banderites goes back into the late 1940s and early 1950s. They’re trying to portray that this is like some new relationship or just over the last 10-15 years. That’s nonsense,” the former CIA analyst emphasized.‘Rats Starting to Leave the Sinking Ship’Asked about the likely motivations to publish the expose at this stage of the proxy war in Ukraine, while Russia is advancing through the Donbass and US and European arms assistance to Kiev is under threat, Johnson suggested it may be a signal that Washington has decided to wrap up its Ukrainian project.As for the dozen clandestine bases mentioned in the piece, Johnson expressed confidence that Russia knew about these facilities, and likely has taken or will take action to eliminate them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/cia-set-up-12-secret-facilities-in-ukraine-along-russian-border-over-eight-year-period---report-1116977679.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/us-uk-spy-agencies-trained-spooks-saboteurs-in-ukraine-way-before-2022---russian-mfa-1116986877.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/new-polish-chapter-in-cias-nord-stream-cover-story-signals-growing-us-eu-split-1116059237.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did new york times leak information about cia activities in ukraine, is info in nyt's cia ukraine story true