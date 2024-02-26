International
NATO Countries Did Not Make Decision to Send Their Military to Ukraine - Polish President
NATO countries disagree on sending their military to Ukraine and have not made a decision to do so, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that several EU and NATO countries are considering the possibility of sending their military to Ukraine on the basis of bilateral agreements. French President Emmanuel Macron added that "nothing can be ruled out," commenting on the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - NATO countries disagree on sending their military to Ukraine and have not made a decision to do so, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that several EU and NATO countries are considering the possibility of sending their military to Ukraine on the basis of bilateral agreements.

"If we are talking about providing specific assistance, then individual countries decide what kind of assistance they specifically provide to Ukraine. There was a heated discussion about sending soldiers to Ukraine, and there was no absolute mutual understanding on this issue. There are different opinions. But I want to emphasize that there are absolutely no such decisions," Duda told reporters after the end of a conference on supporting Ukraine, held in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron added that "nothing can be ruled out," commenting on the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine.
