NATO Countries Did Not Make Decision to Send Their Military to Ukraine - Polish President

NATO countries disagree on sending their military to Ukraine and have not made a decision to do so, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that several EU and NATO countries are considering the possibility of sending their military to Ukraine on the basis of bilateral agreements. French President Emmanuel Macron added that "nothing can be ruled out," commenting on the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine.

